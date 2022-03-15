Show Preview | Plein Air Southwest

Ashton Villa, Galveston, TX

May 8-14

Historic Galveston Island once again rolls out the welcome mat to the talented participants in Plein Air Southwest, the annual juried competition for members of the Outdoor Painters Society. Located just 50 miles southeast of Houston, TX, the sand-barrier island offers a plethora of beautiful sights—and sites—for the 47 oil, acrylic, and watercolor plein-air artists taking part in this year’s event. “The diversity of subject matter is endless,” says Tina Bohlman, OPS president and founder, and native Texas plein-air watercolorist. “The island is a mix of urban and residential, contemporary and historic, and offers beachscapes, landscapes, cityscapes, centuries-old buildings, ships, cemeteries, and so much more. Each artist will have no trouble finding something to paint that’s in their wheelhouse.”

A feeling of camaraderie and hospitality abounds throughout the weeklong event, thanks in part to the event’s partnership with the Galveston Historical Foundation. “The foundation opens its arms to us and is so wonderful,” Bohlman says. “It hosts our exhibition in the gorgeous grand ballroom of the 1859 Ashton Villa mansion, and because we’re there during its big annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour, it graciously makes those properties available to our members as well.” In fact, foundation members host OPS artists in their homes, which adds to the welcoming ambience.

The artists have uninterrupted time from post-orientation until the morning of Friday, May 13, to interpret the historic city and select their week’s best work before helping to hang the show in the grand ballroom. (Works shown here are from the 2021 event.) Juror of awards Mitch Baird then selects the winners before the evening’s 6 p.m. VIP reception.

The show, featuring about 250 works of four to eight pieces from each artist, is held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, and all of the paintings are for sale. A short reception that afternoon recognizes the artists and event winners. Throughout the day, the artists paint miniatures in and around the exhibition ballroom and on the grounds of the mansion, which can be purchased fresh off the easel. Plein Air Southwest is truly a community event. —Beth Williams

contact information

972.741.6154

www.outdoorpainterssociety.com

This story appeared in the April/May 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.