Show Preview | Al Glann

Poetry in Motion, Phippen Museum, Prescott, AZ

Through October 29

Line, form and color effortlessly coalesce in Al Glann’s wildlife sculptures. His works are minimalistic, but brim with movement, personality and accuracy of anatomy for every creature he brings to life in steel or bronze. Much of Glann’s artistry comes from his own experiences. Much of Glann’s artistry comes from his own experiences. He grew up on a 500-acre farm in Ohio where he first became fascinated by neighborhood horses and birds of prey from the region. In adulthood he trained as a designer and had a long career as an art teacher—particularly focusing on anatomy—which has informed his style of art based on three-dimensional gestural drawing.

Glann says, “I often think about how much I can put down of my material that defines the animal but uses the least amount of lines. The pose becomes extremely important. I love looking at animals from all sides; and with the material it becomes an interplay between the anatomy, structure and personality.” This is seen through every new work he creates, because part of the challenge is coming up with a fresh design. He elaborates, “I focus on the shapes, but they can’t be the same ones. I go back and look at the imagery and figure out where is the weight and bone structure. I figure out what stands out and how to create the shape that’s interesting, as well as the negative space being equally a part of that design.”

Works like BUCKING SPIRIT and THE CUTTER put these concepts on full display, as Glann adeptly crafts the forms into distinct horses that are defined by the placement of lines. Along with the forms, Glann also has become known for his use of color. In his steel works, like RED GRAZING, it is a bold statement with the entire form having a powder coat of material. His bronzes, including pieces like SALUTATION WITH A FRIEND and SMALL BLUE RAVEN, focus on unique patinas.

“It’s so much fun to use color, and I find it interesting to experiment,” says Glann. “Working with the patinas, done in conjunction with foundries, it’s about asking what they have that’s different or unique. A lot of the bronze ends up with bubble brown or bubble blue, so it also has a textural quality. I’m having fun playing.” He continues, “People connect with the color and it reflects some of the energy of the animal and it has personality.”

On view now at the Phippen Museum in Prescott, Arizona, is the artist’s first museum solo exhibition titled Poetry in Motion. Approximately 40 works—some on loan from private collections and others created specifically for the show—will give an overview of Glann’s career that has only continued to flourish over the years. The show hangs through October 29 when the museum will host a closing party for the artist.

contact information

phippenartmuseum.org

Looking for the latest show previews, industry updates and artist profiles? Subscribe to Southwest Art today.