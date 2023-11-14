Show Preview | Palace Jewelers Auction

Palace Jewelers at Manitou Galleries, Santa Fe, NM

When looking for Native American jewelry of the highest quality, many collectors visit Palace Jewelers located in the well-respected Manitou Galleries in Santa Fe, New Mexico. But if you can’t make it to the popular art town this winter, you’ll want to bookmark the Second Annual Palace Jewelers Auction, which hits the cyber auction block November 20.

This online-only auction will showcase an impressive array of exquisite pieces, encompassing not only Native American jewelry, but also pottery and kachinas. From intricately designed necklaces to meticulously crafted bracelets, each piece tells a story of cultural heritage and individual artistic expression. With an estimated range of 150 to 200 lots, this will be a unique opportunity to acquire exceptional works of art from the ease of your own laptop.

Tsali Hall (Navajo), director of Palace Jewelers—and a turquoise expert with over 15 years of experience—says that after the overwhelming success of last year’s auction, Palace Jewelers has been gathering some of the finest pieces with this second annual event in mind.

“I believe the items in this year’s auction are a great representation of Native American jewelry,” Hall shares. A few of his favorites are a Lee Yazzie bracelet that was featured in the book Glittering World: Navajo Jewelry of the Yazzie Family, as well as a select few Raymond Yazzie items. “I’m very excited about the Yazzie items,” Hall explains, “because these artists are some of the very best there is, and both typically have a three-and-a-half-year waiting list to order a piece.”

Another highlight of the auction is an 18k yellow gold and Bisbee turquoise ring by Vernon Haskie (Diné). The turquoise stone at center is the star of the piece, but a beautiful inlay on the band adds a sense of design. Albert Lee (Diné) will be represented in the sale with a sterling silver sugilite five-strand beaded necklace that combines simplicity of composition with the beauty of the purple stones. A belt buckle with petroglyph cut-out design by Arland Ben (Diné) is another notable work. The piece combines sterling silver, 14k yellow gold and Bisbee turquoise in an intricate style. The two-tone nature of the piece allows it to complement any outfit.

The auction will conclude on Saturday, December 2. —Doreen Manning

