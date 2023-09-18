Show Preview | OPA Western Regional Exhibition

Brushworks Gallery, Salt Lake City, UT
October 1-31

Oil Painters of America brings its 2023 Western Regional Exhibition to Brushworks Gallery in Salt Lake City, Utah, with more than 100 juried paintings on view from October 1 to 31. The exhibition is a premier showcase of some of the most talented oil painters who live in the Western states. The subject matter and style vary, allowing for an exhibition that appeals to collectors of all genres of art. Among this year’s highlights are works by 12 painters who are helping to shape contemporary representational art today through their unmatched artistry. The opening reception and awards ceremony will take place October 6 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Artwork in the show is available to purchase through Brushworks Gallery: www.brushworksgallery.com.

Shelley Cost, Dusty, oil on canvas, 12 x 16. www.shelleycost.com

Jan Fontecchio, Apache Water Pot, Wild Plums, and Towhee, oil, 20 x 16. www.jfontecchio.com

Günther Haidenthaller, Approaching the Mogollon, oil on linen panel, 9 x 12. www.vonhaiderthalfineart.com

David Harms OPA, Winter Daybreak in the Valley, oil, 24 x 36. www.davidharms.com

Charles Iarrobino OPA, Old Faithful, oil on linen mounted on panel, 20 x 20. www.charlesiarrobino.com

Gloria Kastenberg, Fruit, Egg & Saki Jar, oil on board, 20 x 16. www.gloriakastenbergart.com

Lili Anne Laurin, Opuntia, oil, 11 x 16. www.laurinart.com

Christopher B. Mooney, Climate Control, oil on canvas, 30 x 40. www.christopherbmooney.com

David Mueller OPAM, Tuscan Glow, oil on canvas mounted to board, 30 x 15. www.davidmuellerfineart.com

Elizabeth Robbins OPA, Seduced by Roses, oil on linen, 20 x 20. www.elizabethrobbinsart.com

Joan Iatesta Smith, Evening Tea, oil on linen panel, 11 x 14. www.joaniatestasmith.com

John White, Belmont Shore Barber Shop, oil on canvas, 20 x 16. www.johnwhitestudios.com

