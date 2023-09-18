Show Preview | OPA Western Regional Exhibition

SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION

Brushworks Gallery, Salt Lake City, UT

October 1-31

Oil Painters of America brings its 2023 Western Regional Exhibition to Brushworks Gallery in Salt Lake City, Utah, with more than 100 juried paintings on view from October 1 to 31. The exhibition is a premier showcase of some of the most talented oil painters who live in the Western states. The subject matter and style vary, allowing for an exhibition that appeals to collectors of all genres of art. Among this year’s highlights are works by 12 painters who are helping to shape contemporary representational art today through their unmatched artistry. The opening reception and awards ceremony will take place October 6 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Artwork in the show is available to purchase through Brushworks Gallery: www.brushworksgallery.com.

Looking for the latest show previews, industry updates and artist profiles? Subscribe to Southwest Art today.