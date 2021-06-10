Show Preview | Oil Painters of America Salon Show

Quinlan Visual Arts Center, Gainesville, GA

June 10-August 7

Artists and collectors alike look forward to Oil Painters of America’s regular exhibitions, but this month’s juried Salon Show of Traditional Oils at the Quinlan Visual Arts Center takes on even greater excitement. It’s the first OPA event in more than a year where attendees can connect with the paintings and with one another in person, now that pandemic restrictions are being lifted.

Accordingly, organizers have planned an opening weekend full of events to complement the exhibition of more than 225 paintings from over 200 Master, Signature, and Associate members, and they look forward to welcoming attendees to Gainesville, GA, in the foothills of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. An opening reception and awards ceremony—which is also live-steamed—takes place on Thursday, June 10, from 5 to 8 p.m., when juror of awards Charles Young Walls announces his choices for top prizes. Other weekend events include demonstrations on Friday, June 11, by both OPA president Suzie Baker and Young Walls; a two-day workshop with Young Walls on Saturday and Sunday; and group lunches and dinners throughout the weekend.

The Salon Show focuses specifically on traditional techniques and applications of oil paint. The word “Salon” refers to the display of the artworks (small and medium-size pieces hung close together from floor to ceiling), as well as to the European salons of yore, when painters competed for a chance to show alongside high-caliber talent. This year’s accepted works were chosen from approximately 1,500 entries by a jury of Master and Signature members. Participating artists hail from around the country and Canada. Subjects include portraits, figures, landscapes, still lifes, and more, and all artworks are available for purchase.

The OPA is launching a collectors’ category of membership next spring, but many of the events already provide collectors with opportunities to connect with artists and expand their education and connoisseurship. “Collectors might want to attend a workshop or demo, even if they don’t want to learn to paint, to better understand the creative process, which informs what they’re viewing,” Baker says. “They can hear what an artist is thinking and see the steps involved. I encourage collectors to participate in all the events offered, and to ask questions of the artists—why did you place that horizon line there? or why did you choose that particular frame? And to ask questions of the jurors as well. This is all incredibly instructive and leads to developing a deeper understanding of the artwork you’re drawn to.” –Allison Malafronte

contact information

815.356.5987

www.oilpaintersofamerica.com