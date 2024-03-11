Show Preview | OPA National Juried Exhibition

Mark Arts, Wichita, KS

April 5-May 31

On April 5, Oil Painters of America opens its 33rd National Juried Exhibition of Traditional Oils at Mark Arts in Wichita, Kansas. The show will include 200 juried works of art that range in subject matter and style from its slate of associate and signature members. Each year the annual competition is held at a different venue to allow artist and collectors from all over the chance to enjoy the show.

“OPA shows are exhibited in the finest galleries across the country and this year’s show will be held in a unique arts hub at Mark Arts in Wichita, Kansas. The huge 40,000-square-foot prairie-style building has nine studios for art instruction, including a culinary arts studio, a digital arts studio and a dedicated youth studio. It also has a premier gallery space and a great hall for events. The outdoor green space is ample, consisting of a stage for events, two terraces, a sculpture garden and a plein air studio,” says Susan Abma, artist and president of OPA. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to have the 2024 National Exhibition in this exciting, beautiful space with everything we could possibly need right there in one location.”

OPA will host its convention on the Mark Arts grounds from April 2 to 7. Among the activities are the Wet Paint Competition & Sale, the Mystery Minis & Whodunit Contest, painting demonstrations, educational presentations and social events. The opening reception and awards ceremony for the show happens 6 to 10 p.m. on April 5. The exhibition will remain on view through May 31.

Serving as Juror of Awards is Master Signature member Sherrie McGraw. Abma says, “Sherrie McGraw’s career as an artist and instructor has been exceptional and exemplary. As one of today’s leading artists, OPA is honored and pleased to have such a well-respected and renowned artist jury this high caliber show.” McGraw’s partner, artist David Leffel, another Master Signature member of the group, will be recognized this year with the Lifetime Achievement award.

Master Signature members are the highest level of the OPA organization and the artists are able to submit works to the show each year. Along with McGraw, the exhibiting OPAM artists include Kathy Anderson, Nikolo Balkanski, Roger Dale Brown, Warren Chang, James Crandall, Albert Handell, Jeff Legg, Camille Przewodek, Mary Qian, Patrick Saunders and Jeffrey Watts, to name a few.

OPA is also welcoming award-winning artists from its fourth annual Student Art Competition to exhibit art in conjunction with the show. OPA Executive Director Kathryn Beligratis says, “In this year’s Student Art Competition, we have three award winners in two different categories: High School Division and College Division. The six winners will be invited to exhibit their paintings in Wichita. It is amazing to see the beautiful artwork being produced by these young artists. We want to encourage and inspire them and be part of their artistic journey.” —Rochelle Belsito

oilpaintersofamerica.com

