Show Preview | Oil Painters of America

California Center for the Arts, Escondido

April 9-May 16

For the last 30 years, the goal of Oil Painters of America’s annual National Juried Exhibition has been to curate the highest level of representational artwork being created today into one grand show. That tradition continues this month at the California Center for the Arts Escondido, where 200 works from OPA Associate, Signature, and Master members are on display and available for purchase.

Getting accepted into this prestigious juried show is a goal for established and emerging OPA members alike. Each year, the Master and Signature members who make up the blind jury closely study the submitted works, looking for consummate skill in draftsmanship, color, and composition while also considering the importance of including a diverse range of styles and subject matter. Out of more than 2,000 submissions to this year’s show, 200 artists were selected to exhibit their work.

Texas artist Suzie Baker, who has been an OPA member for eight years and is in her first year as the group’s president, was thrilled when she entered her first national show in 2013 and got accepted. But like hundreds of other accomplished members, there have been other years when she did not make it in. Rather than see that as a setback, she used it as an opportunity to learn and grow. “This show is quite competitive, and there is a lot of talent on display,” she says. “You may be a big fish in a small pond in your community, but if you’re not comparing your work to what’s happening on a national level, you don’t realize how high the bar is. Even if I don’t get accepted one particular year, I can’t wait to view the exhibition and study how artists are handling their subject matter—all the details and decision-making that inform each chosen piece. It really is like a master class, for artists and collectors alike, to view the work in person and see the criteria that goes into a national show of this caliber.”

Although the convention that typically coincides with the exhibition has been postponed this year due to the pandemic, art lovers have approximately five weeks to view the paintings at the museum during visiting hours. A socially distanced opening reception is planned for Friday, April 9, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Juror Jeffrey R. Watts leads a virtual awards and recognition ceremony on Monday, April 19, at 4 p.m., sharing his thoughts on each award-winning selection. Also honored are the exhibiting members who achieved Master status this year—Johanna Harmon, David Mueller, Camille Przewodek, Mary Qian, and Deborah Tilby—as well as the winners of the first annual student art competition.

Artwork is available for purchase in person and online through both the OPA and CCA websites. Visit www.artcenter.org for event updates and announcements. –Allison Malafronte

