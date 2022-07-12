Show Preview | Best of America

Wilcox Gallery, Jackson, WY

September 8-October 8

The National Oil & Acrylic Painters’ Society presents its 32nd annual Best of America National Juried Exhibition at Wilcox Gallery in Jackson, WY, featuring the cream of the crop of oil and acrylic painters working today.

The juried show, open to NOAPS U.S. and international members, showcases 150 works by 150 artists from well over 1,000 entries. (Works shown here are from the 2021 exhibition.) “Our membership has been steadily growing at a rate of 20 percent per year the last few years, and the quality of our shows keeps increasing as well,” says Pat Tribastone, the organization’s president. “We have members who are outstanding artists and paint in a variety of styles. All genres are represented, too—wildlife and animals, landscapes and cityscapes, interiors, still life, florals, portraits and figures, and abstracts.”

This year’s awards judge panel tasked with selecting the 31 award recipients includes NOAPS signature members Christina Ramos and Rick J. Delanty, and master member and board member Hebe Brooks.

NOAPS plans to take full advantage of the beautiful Jackson, WY, surroundings beginning with a demonstration by award-winning plein-air painter Delanty at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14. The artists then head out for a plein-air paint-out competition in the iconic Grand Teton National Park area that picks up again on Thursday, September 15. Thursday also includes a docent-led tour of the National Museum of Wildlife Art and a 6 p.m. meet-and-greet dinner. Tribastone and Brooks lead a gallery walk the morning of Friday, September 16, followed at noon by the awards presentation and luncheon. The event is free to guests who have registered. The day concludes with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The weekend continues on Saturday with a 9 a.m. portrait demonstration by Trent Gudmundsen, a NOAPS signature member from Idaho. With the exception of the plein-air competition, all events are on-site at Wilcox Gallery.

The show catalog can be viewed on the website after July 25, and all works are available for sale through the gallery. —Beth Williams

contact information

307.733.6450

www.noaps.org

This story appeared in the August/September 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.