Show Preview | Night of Artists

Ten years ago, the Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio, Texas, opened to much anticipation. During the 13 years prior, it hosted the Night of Artists exhibition and sale to raise funds for the historic building’s renovation and opening. The show, now in its 23rd edition, continues to grow and has garnered a reputation for its high caliber of art and programming. Opening weekend, happening this year March 22 and 23, includes the popular “Luck of the Draw” sale and is the first chance to view available artwork in person.

Night of Artists will feature work by 87 artists, including 11 who are new or returning to the show after time off from participating. Among the exhibitors are Teal Blake, Eric Bowman, Shawn Cameron, G. Russell Case, John Coleman, Teresa Elliott, Donna Howell-Sickles, Jennifer Johnson, Tony Pro, Paul Rhymer, Billy Schenck, Erza Tucker, Dustin Van Wechel and Kim Wiggins. The main event, the Grand Exhibition Opening, Art Sale and Reception, will take place at 5:30 p.m. on March 23, giving attendees the chance to take home art through the “Luck of the Draw” sale.

Beforehand, the museum will host the Artists’ Awards Breakfast at 9 a.m. to reveal the 2024 award-winning art. This is the first time the event will happen as a breakfast, allowing collectors more time to explore the museum’s galleries and watch artist demonstrations.

March 22 marks the return of the Annual Briscoe Bison Society Collectors Summit where artists, collectors and gallery owners get an inside take on the industry through discussions and demonstrations. Following, at 5:30 p.m., is the Exhibition Preview, Dinner and Live Auction that serves as a welcome and precursor to the main sale the next day.

“We use the live art auction [with Troy Black as auctioneer] as a way to prime collectors and get them in the buying mode,” says Liz Jackson, president and CEO of the Briscoe. She adds, “There are 30 pieces only, but there are 250 pieces of incredible art in the galleries to purchase the next night.”

The Briscoe also will celebrate its decade as a public institution during the Night of Artists opening weekend with the debut of a book about its collection. Several contributors to the publication, including the museum’s former CEO, Michael Duchemin, will be on hand for book signings. —Rochelle Belsito

