Show Preview | Black Friday Exhibition

Maxwell Alexander Gallery, Los Angeles, CA

November 26

Black Friday, the biggest retail-shopping event of the year, is not often associated with the world of fine art. But Maxwell Alexander Gallery in Los Angeles has been holding a Black Friday Exhibition for the past eight years, offering collectors a rare opportunity to purchase small works by big-name artists for under $2,500 apiece. This year’s ninth annual exhibition and sale is held on Friday, November 26, and it takes place exclusively online.

The show offers approximately 150 works by some of today’s finest western artists. There won’t be any pre-sales, when works are sold prior to the show’s opening. A preview of the entire show becomes available on the gallery’s website at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time. Art lovers should act quickly, because the viewing window lasts just half an hour. Then, at 9 a.m. sharp Pacific time, the works become available for purchase in the gallery’s online shop. Interest is sure to be sky-high, so eager buyers won’t want to miss a moment in claiming favorite pieces.

For collectors who have admired a top artist at one of the marquee western shows but haven’t been able to splurge on a major piece, this $2,500-and-under sale is the ideal buying scenario. Sixty painters and sculptors are participating in the show, including in-demand artists such as Logan Maxwell Hagege, Glenn Dean, John Moyers, Joshua LaRock, Jeremy Mann, Eric Bowman, Brett Allen Johnson, Howard Post, Kim Wiggins, Danny Galieote, Mick Doellinger, G. Russell Case, Brent Cotton, T. Allen Lawson, Len Chmiel, Matt Smith, and Scott Burdick. Works for sale are typically about 9 by 12 to 12 by 12 inches in size, and they range in subject from plein-air sketches to Native American figures to wildlife to cowboys. The majority of works are created in oil, with some bronzes and a few drawings as well.

The Black Friday Exhibition is also, of course, an excellent opportunity for gift-giving for the upcoming holiday season. Any purchase is sure to beautifully accent a seasoned connoisseur’s collection, or to start a new art lover with an exquisite gem. “We are featuring the top-tier artists from the western and realism genres of art,” says Beau Alexander, director of Maxwell Alexander Gallery. “This is one of the only exhibitions where these important artists are willing to create an original piece of art in a small-scale format specifically for this show. At no other time will you find paintings by these artists for less than $10,000, and here you will be able to purchase them for $2,500 and under.” –Allison Malafronte

This story appeared in the October/November 2021 issue of Southwest Art magazine.