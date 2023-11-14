Show Preview | Black Friday Exhibition

Maxwell Alexander Gallery, Online

November 24

The one-day only Black Friday Exhibition hosted by Maxwell Alexander Gallery is among the most anticipated art shows of the year. It is a neatly packaged online sale where timing of purchase matters, so it’s important to have fast mouse-clicking fingers and credit cards at the ready. Luckily for would-be buyers, previews of artwork will happen before the exhibition opens on November 24 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time.

“The show is all original works by the most sought-after artists in the Western genre, with the majority priced at $2,500 and under,” says Beau Alexander, owner of the gallery. “The full online preview will go live 30 minutes before the sale begins on our website. We will release images throughout November via social media and our newsletter.”

Last year, the gallery sold 110 paintings in 15 minutes—over seven paintings a minute if you do the math. For 2023, they’ve expanded the number of works per artist that will be available to purchase, which has the gallery expecting around 200 pieces total from over 50 artists. Among the highlights will be paintings by Eric Bowman, Josh Elliott, Phil Epp, David Grossmann, Joshua LaRock, John Moyers, Howard Post, Billy Schenck and Phyllis Shafer, to name a few.

Bowman’s lineup includes several oil studies; while a small-scale landscape by Elliott titled MOSAIC CANYON is a charming play of light and shadow. Shafer’s gouache on paper ALPINE LAKE and Moyers’ THE TRAIL WEST have a strong focus on color with greens dominating Shafer’s work and a foreground of yellow in Moyers’ painting.

One of the reasons the Black Friday Exhibition has been so popular is because of the affordability for works by some of today’s top artists. With the fast-paced format, the sale also has created a unique atmosphere and buying experience for collectors who choose to participate. “There is no presale to the show, and it’s only available to purchase through our website,” Alexander elaborates. “So it’s a fair playing field for all involved. It’s a lot of fun too.” —Rochelle Belsito

