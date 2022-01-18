Show Preview | Masters of the American West

Autry Museum, Los Angeles, CA

February 12-March 27

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Masters of the American West show, the Autry Museum’s premier showcase for many of the finest western artists in the nation. That milestone, combined with lessons learned over the past two extraordinary years, have prompted organizers to give considerable thought to the latest edition, resulting in what promises to be one of its broadest-reaching, most easily accessible outings to date.

In years past, most of the special events, including the opening gala and art sale, took place on the show’s very first weekend. That was the case in 2020, when the exhibition opened pre-pandemic and was forced to close midway through. But in 2021, Masters began entirely online and later was able to welcome real-world visitors. In the process, patrons had extra time to ponder works before buying.

As a result, this year’s show—featuring works by some 64 top contemporary painters and sculptors—goes on display on Saturday, February 12, for museum members and the following day for nonmembers, about two weeks ahead of the sale. On Friday, February 25, the Art Sale Weekend begins with a luncheon for artists and their guests. Saturday offers ticketed attendees a variety of events, including talks by sculptor Mick Doellinger and painter John Moyers along with an awards presentation. That evening, the fixed-price sale of some 50 miniature pieces and more than 125 larger works takes place; the night ends with a soiree on the museum’s plaza featuring live music, food, and drinks. Artworks remain on view through March 27. Proceeds go to the artists and toward the Autry’s cultural and educational offerings. “The most important thing,” says Chris Dzialo, director of communications and marketing, “is that it helps support our mission to tell the diverse stories of the American West.”

The show itself presents diversity galore. “We have traditional western realism and storytelling scenes alongside landscapes, figurative works, still lifes, and more abstract styles,” notes Amy Scott, the museum’s curator of visual arts, who has helped guide the show for 21 years now. By way of example, she points to participants including Len Chmiel, whose expressive nature scenes are typified by NO CURRENT EVENTS; Mateo Romero, whose vibrant, rhythmic scenes of his native Pueblo life possess near-hypnotic power; and Ed Mell, a relative newcomer to the show but a highly respected artist noted for his geometric western landscapes. Scott also expresses excitement for the clay pot entitled FLORAL FRAME by Santa Clara Pueblo sculptor and ceramic artist Tammy Garcia. “It is truly beautiful,” she says with admiration.

The same could be said of works by many other participating artists, including Glenn Dean, Teresa Elliott, Dean Mitchell, Mian Situ, Peter Adams, Jeremy Lipking, Brittany Weistling, Kyle Polzin, and Roseta Santiago. “This show has evolved in terms of its character,” Scott sums up, adding that, despite the challenges of the past two years, “the enthusiasm for it just does not diminish.” —Norman Kolpas

