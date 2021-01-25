Show Preview | Masters of the American West

Autry Museum, Los Angeles, CA

February 27-April 11

The annual Masters of the American West exhibition and sale at the Autry Museum in Los Angeles is always one of the most anticipated western art shows of the year, and this year is no exception. Although there have been necessary adjustments to comply with public health regulations, organizers still plan to deliver the premium artwork, content, and experiences collectors have come to expect.

Artists are accepted into the prestigious exhibition every year either by invitation or by juried application, and the 24th annual edition features 62 participating artists and approximately 160 works. Both established and emerging painters and sculptors have submitted a selection of their finest western-focused work. Subjects include landscapes, cowboys, Native Americans, portraits, and wildlife; styles range from representational to abstracted. Painters Brett Allen Johnson, Joshua LaRock, and Ed Mell are the three artists exhibiting in Masters for the first time this year.

Although the Autry was closed at press time, chief curator Amy Scott says the museum plans to have the works on view in the galleries from February 27 through April 4; she’s hopeful that, by March, safety guidelines will allow for small-group showings. “The motivation to still have the physical show, even if the museum remains closed to the public, is to create a series of exclusive tours and engagements with potential buyers,” says Scott. “We know how necessary it is for collectors to view the work in person—to get a sense of scale, see the textures and materials up close, consider the framing and presentation—and we are hopeful to still provide this important aspect of the art-buying process.”

Even before the main sale, the event’s popular miniatures show gets underway online. Approximately 40 small-scale paintings by the participating artists are available for purchase from February 27 through March 13, during which time buyers get first dibs on their favorite pieces in exchange for a 25 percent premium. The additional cost represents a tax-deductible donation that goes directly to supporting the Autry’s educational programs.

The main sale of major works takes place on Saturday, March 13, by drawing; interested buyers should register and complete a proxy bid on the museum’s website by March 11. After March 13, any works still available (including miniatures, which return to their regular prices) are for sale online on a first-come, first-served basis through April 11.

In lieu of the usual opening-weekend events, the Autry has put together a valuable program of virtual offerings. This includes an Artist Salon series of interviews with participants about their artistic practice and about specific works in the show. There’s also an online celebration on Saturday, February 27, that includes the announcement of award winners and the official opening of the miniatures sale. –Allison Malafronte

contact information

www.theautry.org/masters

This story appeared in the February 2021 issue of Southwest Art magazine.