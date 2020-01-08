Show Preview | Masters of the American West

Los Angeles, CA

Autry Museum of the American West, February 7-March 22

WHEN COLLECTORS, art lovers, and the 64 participating artists gather on the evening of Friday, February 7, for the gala preview that kicks off the 23rd annual Masters of the American West Art Exhibition & Sale, they’ll behold a wide-ranging display of some 200 new paintings and sculptures celebrating the nation’s frontier states. The show aims to present “a vibrant and inclusive vision” of its subject matter, says Amy Scott, the Autry’s curator of visual arts and vice president of research and interpretation.

To that end, attendees will witness artists working in styles both traditional and modern, portraying subjects that range from western history and myth to present-day people and issues, from its epic landscapes to its unparalleled wildlife. The selection “offers visitors so many different points of access,” Scott continues. “Whether you’re a traditionalist or into more challenging contemporary art, you’ll find works by some of the best, and best-known, artists.”

Indeed, there are many familiar, widely collected names among this year’s returning artists. From northern Utah, G. Russell Case offers sweeping, idealized visions of the western landscape, while Californian Tim Solliday brings scenes of Indians and cowboys set in landscapes inspired by the style of the Taos artists of a century ago. Wyoming sculptor Sandy Scott shows bold bronzes of western wildlife, while Tim Cherry of Missouri offers animal sculptures with sleekly styled lines reminiscent of art nouveau and art deco.

Another participant, French-born painter Mark Maggiori—winner of the Don B. Huntley Spirit of the West Award at both the 2018 and 2019 shows—evokes the majesty of the West and of cowboy life with cinematic grandeur. “His super-saturated colors and huge skies are almost like a John Ford film,” notes Scott. Among a handful of artists new to this year’s show, Santa Clara Pueblo potter and sculptor Autumn Borts-Medlock combines traditional, nature-inspired geometric designs with bold imagery of flora and fauna, including vivid parrots. “Her work is so interesting, and so beautiful,” Scott sums up.

All of these artists’ creations, and many more, are available for purchase at Saturday evening’s art sale, during which attendees place their in-tent-to-purchase slips in boxes near each work; the lucky buyers are determined in a drawing near the end of the evening. This year, for the first time, a “buy it now” purchase option applies to the accessibly priced miniatures that are also on display—one from each artist—with attendees at Friday evening’s preview able to snap them up by paying a 25 percent premium above the listed price.

Also new is the option to buy a Saturday daytime-only ticket that admits visitors to special presentations by well-known artists Billy Schenck and Kim Wiggins, a luncheon, and the awards presentation. Such options enhance the freshness of an event that has always taken pride in presenting fresh takes on the western experience. —Norman Kolpas



323.667.2000

www.theautry.org

