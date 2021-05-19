Show Preview | America the Beautiful

Mary Williams Fine Arts, Boulder, CO

May 31-June 30

One night recently when gallery owner Mary Williams was falling asleep, a lightbulb suddenly went off in her mind. “The idea came to me like an explosion as I was praying for our country to heal and reunite,” Williams says. “What could the gallery do to promote the profound wonder of America? We could build a show that honors our country, that’s what!” Within minutes she had developed the idea for the show, as if someone was “giving me all the details,” she adds.

That show became America the Beautiful, a virtual event that opens on Memorial Day on the website of Mary Williams Fine Art. More than 130 artists from all 50 states have contributed their artworks. A few of the participants include Anita Winter, Barbara Jaenicke, Cathy Trachok, Ginger Whellock, Janice Sugg, Jennifer Riefenberg, and Nancy Wylie. Taken together, says Williams, the artworks add up to “an epic journey about America through the platform of fine art.”

Adding even more to the show’s positive impact, the artists and gallery have agreed to donate 20 percent of all sales to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For 40 years, Feeding America has responded to the hunger crisis in our country by providing food to Americans in need through a nationwide network of food banks; 98 percent of donations go directly to serving those in need.

contact information

303.938.1588

www.marywilliamsfinearts.com

Barbara Jaenicke

Jennifer Riefenberg

Janice Sugg

Cathy Trachok

Ginger Whellock

Anita Winter

Nancy Wylie