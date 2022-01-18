Show Preview | March in Montana Auction

Great Falls Elks Lodge, Great Falls, MT

March 17-19

Western Art Week returns in full force to Great Falls, MT, to welcome the spring season with a wide variety of works guaranteed to tempt both the collector and enthusiast. Now in its 51st year, the event features multiple simultaneous shows of everything from contemporary paintings to historic western artifacts. The event runs in tandem with the birthday of Charles M. Russell, local legend and internationally acclaimed artist of more than 4,000 works lauding the American West.

As part of the week, Coeur d’Alene Galleries and the Coeur d’Alene Art Auction celebrate the 35th year of presenting the March in Montana Auction and Dealer Show. The Idaho contingent is known for its distinctive selections of western and Native American work—and this year is no exception. “What sets our art auction apart is the wide variety of highly desired historic and contemporary art that goes beyond flat art and bronzes,” says managing partner Ron Nicklas. “This year, we have a fantastic collection of Winchester rifles, including a ‘One of One Thousand’—a really rare and sought-after model. We also have an impressive collection of Native American weapons. We’re known in the industry for curating a fine selection of native weavings, which we’re bringing to the auction.” Also on tap are Alaskan objects and a couple of silver saddles.

Impressive paintings come from a large estate in Oregon, including works from Cowboy Artists of America co-founders George Phippen, Joe Beeler, and John Hampton. The gallery also offers a contemporary western painting from one of its artists, Aaron Hazel. “And, we recently acquired a nice illustration collection, including a Harvey Dunn 1908 work that appeared in The Saturday Evening Post,” Nicklas adds. In total, the auction features approximately 750 lots from more than 130 consigners. The dealer show, comprised of seven notable participants, offers curated collectibles for both exhibition and sale.

Auction works are available for preview daily at the Great Falls Elks Lodge, with the fast-paced, high-energy live auctions taking place at 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Collectors can bid in person as well as by phone, absentee, or online at the event’s website. —Beth Williams

contact information

208.664.2091

www.marchinmontana.com

This story appeared in the February/March 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.