Show Preview | Small Works Show

Manitou Galleries, Santa Fe, NM

December 6-31

For over 20 years Manitou Galleries has offered collectors the opportunity to buy smaller works by artists they represent—or have invited—during the annual Small Works Show, held this year from December 6 to 31. A reception takes place opening night from 5 to 7 p.m.

Cyndi Hall, general manager of the Santa Fe, New Mexico-based gallery, explains that the inspiration behind the show was to create an intimate and accessible platform for artists to showcase their talents. “Smaller pieces allow for a different kind of creativity and engagement, making art more approachable for collectors and enthusiasts alike,” she shares.

Hall says that the smallest paintings can be as tiny as the artist desires, fitting comfortably into a 3-by-3-inch frame, for example. The largest pieces are no larger than 12 by 16 inches, with sculptures generally ranging smaller than 18 inches in height. This variety of artwork dimensions adds a fun edge to the fine art exhibit, allowing the creativity and versatility of the artists to shine.

From oil paintings of colorful birds, wide-open canyons and wildflowers to beaded and sculptural pieces, the Small Works Show provides a rare opportunity to add a unique piece to an art collection. Featuring a mix of diverse artists from both the local Western art community and beyond, all artists are either represented by Manitou Galleries or have been carefully selected as invited guest artists, ensuring a high standard of quality and an overall cohesive collection.

Although Hall says it’s challenging to pick favorites, as each piece brings something special to the annual exhibition, in this year’s curation she is fond of Bryan Haynes’s WHERE THE WATER CUTS THROUGH, a work she says captures the strength of a San Ildefonso woman. “San Ildefonso is the Spanish name for the people who live below Black Mesa, New Mexico,” she notes. “The traditional name in Tewa for their Pueblo is ‘Po-woh-ge-oweenge,’ which means ‘Where the Water Cuts Through.’”

Last year, a standout portrait by Ed Natiya titled GRANDMOTHER’S GIFT sold in the first hour of the show opening, and the sale of a delicate bronze sculpture by Liz Wolf was the buzz throughout the exhibition and sale. These highlights, says Hall, underscore the excitement and appeal of the show, illustrating its impact and the high interest it generates among collectors and art lovers.

Perfectly timed for the holidays, the exhibition is an ideal opportunity for distinctive and thoughtful gift-giving. “Smaller pieces of art are not only more affordable but also easier to display in any home,” Hall says. “Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned collector or someone new to the art world, the show offers a range of pieces that make for memorable and cherished gifts.” —Doreen Manning

contact information

(505) 986-0440

manitougalleries.com

