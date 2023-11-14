Show Preview | Small Works Show

Manitou Galleries, Santa Fe, NM

December 1-31

As the holiday season sets in, Manitou Galleries in Santa Fe, New Mexico, hosts its annual Small Works Show that celebrates the innovation of artists through their ability to create little treasures that fit into any home. The show is a mainstay for collectors, art lovers and gift-givers who will have, this year, approximately 200 to 250 works of art available to them by 40 gallery artists.

According to the gallery, “small works hold immense value and significance. They possess an inherent charm and intimacy that captivates viewers, inviting them to engage with the artwork on a more personal level.” The works are no less impressive than the artists’ larger works of art, as they often have the same “skill, creativity and emotional depth.”

Subject matter and mediums add another layer of interest to the exhibition as collectors will see the variety in artistry, themes and techniques of today. Among the artworks in the show are the adorable owl painting PRECIOUS LITTLE ONE by Sushe Felix; Tom Perkinson’s pastel landscape OCTOBER SUNSET, NEW MEXICO that radiates with color; and the work STORM OVER THE CLIFFS by Michael Baum which encapsulates the desert vibe as a rainstorm approaches. Sharon Markwardt strikes a playful tone for the season with her painting HALF-ASSED HOLIDAY depicting one of her signature animals, the donkey, wrapped in a string of colorful lights.

“Small artworks continue to hold a strong appeal among collectors due to several factors, including their size, their affordability and the intimacy a smaller work can create,” says Cyndi Hall, associate director of Manitou Galleries. “As we all know, wall space is an expensive currency. Being able to add to your collection or support an emerging artist with a smaller work allows the buyer to have original art without having to rearrange their wall entirely.”

The Small Works Show is on view through the entire month of December, with an opening reception on December 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. —Rochelle Belsito

