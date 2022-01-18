Show Preview | The Painted West

The Legacy Gallery, Scottsdale, AZ

March 12-20

Whether rooted in a bygone era or grounded in a contemporary setting, the stories of the West are as diverse and far-reaching as the lands on which they take place. Today’s artists serve as modern-day storytellers, as if seated around the proverbial campfire, to regale those congregated around the flames with compelling odes to the land and its inhabitants. A gallery show can be likened to that campfire—a gathering place that gives collectors and enthusiasts the chance to “hear” multiple stories from those thoughtful voices.

The latest show at The Legacy Gallery, titled The Painted West, is just such a gathering. “The Painted West show is a collection of various styles and subject matter that comes together harmoniously to showcase the beauty of the West,” says Haley Delaunais, marketing manager. “What makes the show especially exciting is the diversity of works on display,” she continues. “Each painter brings their own style and technique to create an amazing mix of subjects.” The Scottsdale, AZ, show opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. The sale, held on a draw basis, features impressive works from 16 of Legacy’s award-winning storytellers: Bill Anton, Greg Beecham, Tom Browning, Russell Case, Glenn Dean, Michael Dudash, Martin Grelle, Jeremy Lipking, David Mann, John Moyers, Terri Kelly Moyers, Grant Redden, Jason Rich, Daniel Smith, Matt Smith, and Morgan Weistling.

Anton, one of today’s consummate storytellers, weaves a compelling tale in CATTLE THIEF’S CALLING CARD, in which two cowboys make a surprising discovery under the nighttime sky. Here’s the story behind the painting: “The cowboy on the ground is examining a cinch ring discarded next to a hastily abandoned fire,” Anton reveals. “Cinch rings are sometimes carried by range-branding mavericks, while two green willow branches can act as tongs to hold the heated ring. And sometimes, a cinch ring is carried by a rustler to brand or redraw brands in an attempt to steal cattle. Obviously in this case, two cowboys returning late at night have come across signs of a cow thief in their country. Maybe the rustler heard their approach and left in a hurry, abandoning his calling card by accident.”

Sometimes it’s not just about the story, but the way in which it’s painted that helps to tell a narrative without words. “Dust and action often make for a good combination,” Tom Browning says of ON THE MOVE, a light-filled tribute to a duo hard at work. “To simplify a scene of cowboys chasing a string of horses down a rocky trail, I sometimes like to focus on just one horse and rider. The dusty action, together with backlighting, provides plenty of components for a strong painting.” And it serves as an exemplary snapshot of just one of the many western accounts to be spun by today’s storytelling legends. —Beth Williams

This story appeared in the February/March 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.