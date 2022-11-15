Show Preview | Holiday Small Works Show

The Legacy Gallery, Scottsdale, AZ

December 8-31

The holiday season is the perfect time for avid and novice collectors alike to acquire smaller gems for their collections or discover something special for the art lovers on their gift-giving lists. Many galleries hold an annual holiday small works exhibition to offer quality pieces at lower price points to both loyal and new patrons, and The Legacy Gallery in Scottsdale, AZ, is no exception. This year’s 23rd annual Holiday Small Works Show takes place throughout the month of December, with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. Works remain on display through Saturday, December 31.

Artwork included in the show may be viewed via a digital catalog on the gallery’s website, giving collectors and gift givers a chance to preview pieces before the opening reception fixed-price drawing. “The drawing is part of the excitement of this event,” says Haley Delaunais, the gallery’s marketing manager. “You never know whose name is going to be drawn. We’ve celebrated the start of the season every year since 2000 with the Holiday Small Works Show. The entire evening is very festive and features holiday décor, carolers, and goodies. Everyone enjoys the wonderful art, the entertainment, and, of course, the excitement of the sale.”

The Legacy Gallery has been a fixture in the western art world for more than three decades, and many of the artists from its extensive stable of professional painters and sculptors participate in the show. Among the 80 exhibiting artists are Jeremy Winborg, David Mann, Kim Wiggins, Morgan Weistling, Howard Post, Bill Anton, C. Michael Dudash, Don Oelze, John Moyers, and Terri Kelly Moyers, to name a few. Each artist submits up to three pieces, and the gallery expects to showcase more than 150 works in a wide range of subject matter and styles. The one constant is that pieces must fit the small-works parameter and be no larger than 12 by 16 inches for paintings and 13 inches high for sculptures.

Attendees can choose artwork among such genres as quintessential western landscapes and Native American scenes to still lifes, figurative work, and wildlife. Media runs the gamut from charcoal, graphite, etching, watercolor, oil, pastel, acrylic, mixed media, bronze, and stone. “The diversity of the show’s artwork in style and subject matter is definitely worth noting,” says Delaunais. “We’re looking forward to several additional artists participating in this year’s show who didn’t participate in years past, so there will be even more to appreciate.”

Given that many of the show’s artists are regular participants in preeminent art exhibitions, sales, auctions, and museum shows across the country, collectors shouldn’t miss the chance to take home a small gem from one of today’s top-tier artists. —Allison Malafronte

