Show Preview | LA Art Show

LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, CA

February 15-19

The West Hall of the LA Convention Center once again fills with fine art from around the world when the LA Art Show kicks off the art-fair season from February 15-19. More than 100 galleries, museums, and nonprofit art organizations exhibiting paintings, sculpture, works on paper, installations, photography, and more participate in this immersive event marking the show’s 28th annual presentation. An opening night premiere party is planned, with details and ticket options announced on the show’s website in January.

Committed to creating the most comprehensive contemporary art experience possible, the LA Art Show features four main sections: Modern + Contemporary, The European Pavilion, The Japanese Pavilion, and Contemporary Digital Art. “This year we have the largest global presence we’ve ever had,” says Kassandra Voyagis, the show’s producer and director. “One of the most powerful aspects about art is its ability to bring people together and ignite transformative conversations. We’re thrilled that our vast international presence this year ensures conversations that are both expansive and inclusive.”

Returning this year is the show’s popular curated program DIVERSEartLA, which began in 2015. “This is the only educational project of its kind in the United States,” says Voyagis. “Curator Marisa Caichiolo promises a powerful program that continues its curatorial focus on the global climate crisis.”

Collectors find a wide range of artwork to learn about and purchase at the show, with such familiar exhibitors as Abend Gallery and Arcadia Contemporary showing the latest in contemporary realism. First-time exhibitors 193 Gallery, Taguchi Fine Art, and Markowicz Fine Art offer exciting opportunities for domestic and international discoveries.

“The LA Art Show caters to a range of tastes and demographics,” Voyagis says, “so there are incredible opportunities for new and young collectors and seasoned connoisseurs alike.” Additionally, purchasing a piece of artwork has far-reaching impact, as a portion of all ticket proceeds is donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. —Allison Malafronte

This story appeared in the December 2022/January 2023 issue of Southwest Art magazine.