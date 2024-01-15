Show Preview | La Quinta Art Celebration

La Quinta Civic Center, La Quinta, CA

February 29-March 3

Thousands of local and international art lovers will head to the nearly 14-acre La Quinta Civic Center from February 29 to March 3 for a weekend of visual, culinary and performing arts. The La Quinta Art Celebration is a central component to the California resort town, with over 185 artists exhibiting in categories like painting, sculpture, jewelry, fiber and more.

Approximately 30 of the participants are first timers, allowing collectors who visit yearly to find new favorites to add to their collections. “To help keep the show fresh, we have our jury process. In the November edition we had 43 brand-new artists, so it’s always evolving,” says Kathleen Hughes, event director. “Some artists retire, others decide not to make the journey one year. So we are always filling the show with new, vibrant artists.”

Included in this year’s event are artists like painters Erin Hanson, Tom Boatright and Lilian Delgado; mixed-media creatives Daryl Thetford and Cindy Olmes; sculptor Kue King and ceramicist Gerald Arrington; and jeweler Tom McGurrin.

The La Quinta Art Celebration is geared to the sophisticated art buyer and will have a variety of food and drinks to complement the shopping experience. Highlights are the Celebration Bistro, the Champagne Bar, Margarita Island and the Sweet Dreams Bakery. Entertainment will be at various locations throughout the weekend. Performers include songwriter Scott Carter; guitarist Alex Santana, who specializes in flamenco, jazz and blues; and Latin Euro guitarist Michael Anthony Gagliardi.

Hughes says two things that make the show special are the venue and the patrons. The venue was built specifically for the art festival, while the adult-oriented show draws in educated collectors who have established what interests them and what fits their collections. She also says the chance for collectors and artists to come together is important. They can discuss inspirations and possible commissions as well as spend time together. —Rochelle Belsito

contact information

laquintaartcelebration.org

This story appeared in the February/March 2024 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Subscribe today to read every issue in its entirety.