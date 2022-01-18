Show Preview | La Quinta Art Celebration

La Quinta Civic Center, La Quinta, CA

March 3-6

The La Quinta Art Celebration, now in its third year, continues a long tradition of fine art in the desert resort city of La Quinta, CA. According to Kathleen Hughes, the festival’s event director, attendees can expect the same exciting experience as in years past but with some significant upgrades. “We still have best-in-class exhibiting artists, but now we’ve invested in top-tier entertainment, premium food and beverages, VIP perks, and more to give art patrons an elevated experience,” Hughes says.

More than 200 artists from across the globe—painters, sculptors, glass artists, fiber artists, jewelry makers, ceramicists, and more—were chosen to participate through a juried application process. Among them are Erin Hanson, Richard Hall, Tom Boatright, Luis Gutierrez, Cindy Olmes, David Bjurstrom, and Jason Napier. All of the exhibiting artists arrive at the La Quinta Civic Center in early March to set up their outdoor galleries around the picturesque, 10-acre campus dotted with palm trees and surrounded by the Santa Rosa mountains.

Attendees can stroll along the promenade, visit with artists in their tents, meet other collectors, and socialize with friends—which is the whole point of attending such an event, says Hughes. “We don’t do online auctions or live streaming. We really believe art needs to be experienced in person,” she explains. “Having the opportunity to meet the creators and other enthusiasts face to face in this stunning setting is what this event is all about.” Artworks are purchased directly from the artists, and a portion of the festival’s proceeds are donated to the Tools for Tomorrow foundation, which provides free after-school art classes to children.

One of the new elements that organizers are working on at press time is an Emerging Artists section. This portion of the festival is set to launch either at the March event or at the second annual La Quinta Art Celebration Encore show, held on Veterans Day weekend in November. It’s designed to introduce the more than 15,000 festival attendees to up-and-coming talent and give emerging artists a platform to showcase their work. —Allison Malafronte

contact information

760.628.7770

www.laquintaartcelebration.org

This story appeared in the February/March 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.