Show Preview | Colorado Governor’s Art Show

Loveland, CO

Loveland Museum, May 3-June 2

THE ANNUAL Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale in Loveland, CO, has long been a major draw for artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts across Colorado and beyond. The event, now in its 28th year, is the largest juried fine-art show to exclusively feature Colorado artists. A total of 56 artists were selected for this year’s show, which kicks off with a gala for patrons and artists on Friday, May 3, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The show opens to the public on Saturday, May 4, and runs through June 2.

The 2019 show features four works from each of the 56 selected artists, 14 of whom are new to the event. Participants include Carol Jenkins, Deb Komitor, Kim Mackey, Nathan Solano, and Teresa Vito. Additionally, this year’s show honors Legacy Artist Ron Hicks of Denver, a past participant and strong advocate for the arts. The works on view run the gamut of representational subject matter—and possibly some more avant-garde pieces as well—and were created in a range of mediums including sculpture, oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, and more.

“Once again I’m pleasantly surprised by this year’s selection,” says John Kinkade, a show committee member and co-owner of Columbine Gallery in Loveland. “We have a different ‘blind’ jury every year, so that keeps the show really fresh and new each time,” he says. Indeed, many believe that what keeps people coming back to the event year after year is its continuous variety and ability to surprise.

Returning artist Desmond O’Hagan echoes this thought: “The Governor’s Show has such a unique variety of paintings [that] appeal to a broad range of collectors,” he says. “The goal for my paintings is to expand on that variety with art that truly catches the viewer’s eye.” O’Hagan’s works in this year’s show include three urban scenes and a figurative scene, all painted in oil. “Most of my paintings are inspired by my travels. I especially enjoy New York, San Francisco, cities in Europe, and scenes in Denver where I live,” he says.

Artist Kelli Folsom is “honored and excited” to participate for the first time this year. Known for her captivating florals, Folsom has been painting classical still-life works from direct observation for more than 12 years. “I love everything about the whole process, from gathering natural objects to setting them up in the studio to the actual painting. It’s important for me to have a direct connection with the subjects, so I can truly observe all the nuances and relationships in the arrangement,” she says, explaining that this process also helps her achieve her goal “to capture a lifelike quality—not just a technical or photographic representation” of her subjects.

Overall, Kinkade says, this year’s show is shaping up to be colorful, diverse, and interesting. “I’m excited to see all the new pieces as they come in, and to help hang what is always a beautiful show in a sophisticated space at the Loveland Museum,” he says. “I think it gets better every year.” —Lindsay Mitchell

www.governorsartshow.org

