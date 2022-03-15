Show Preview | Governor’s Art Show

Loveland Museum, Loveland, CO

April 23-May 22

The Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale, one of the largest juried fine-art exhibitions to exclusively feature Colorado artists, hosts its 31st annual show this spring, which draws interest and support from within the Centennial State and beyond. Presented by the Loveland and Thompson Valley Rotary Clubs and endorsed by the governor of Colorado, the exhibition features the works of 60 artists in an in-person exhibit held at the Loveland Museum in Loveland, CO, as well as first-come, first-served in-person and online fine art sales.

The participants, who are juried from hundreds of entries, each showcase four works, resulting in a total of 240 pieces created in acrylic, oil, pastel, watercolor, mixed media, bronze, stone, and metal. “What’s so great about this show is its diversity,” says show director Ruth Scott. “We’ve got realistic, impressionistic, and abstract works in a variety of media, and I think that’s what keeps bringing people back.”

Also coming back after a hiatus are artists Beth Appleton, Dix Baines, Thane Gorek, Scott Lancashire, Kathleen Lanzoni, and Timothy Nimmo; oil painter Mitch Caster makes a welcome return after 16 years. Joining the exhibition for the first time are Jared Brady, Nancee Jean Busse, Lisa Hewett, Betsy Johnson Welty, Margueritte Meier, Victoria Parsons, Bryce Pettit, Blaise Simonelli, Elaine St. Louis, Jen Starling, and David Wicks. All are vying for this year’s Best of Show and 10 Awards of Merit.

One artist who is no stranger to the Governor’s Art Show is James Biggers, this year’s Legacy Artist. The Estes Park, CO, landscape painter has appeared in all 31 exhibitions. “Our patrons just love him, and so do our artists,” Scott says with a smile. “He’s the epitome of a Legacy Artist,” which requires that the recipient has participated in prior Governor’s Shows; has a reputation and career that has grown during that time period; and has a mentoring spirit. “I believe that one of the makings of a great artist is the willingness to share knowledge,” Scott adds. “James does so passionately time and time again.”

The exhibition kicks off with an opening-night gala on Friday, April 22, for sponsors, patrons, and the ticketed public. One-third of the exhibition’s net proceeds are earmarked for the Thompson Education Foundation’s Homeless Assistance Fund; additional funds go toward scholarships for local art students. As part of the show, a meet-and-greet featuring a select group of the participants takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. every Saturday throughout the exhibition. (Refer to the website for the weekly lineup.)

In addition to the Governor’s Art Show, the presenters host a free Plein Air Festival & Auction on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in The Foundry Plaza in downtown Loveland. Between 40 and 50 artists, including participants from the Governor’s Art Show, paint en plein air around the city until 3 p.m.; their day’s works are then auctioned at 4 p.m. Live entertainment adds to the convivial atmosphere. —Beth Williams

contact information

970.670.0035

www.governorsartshow.org

This story appeared in the April/May 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.