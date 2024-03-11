Show Preview | Colorado Governor’s Art Show

Loveland Museum, Loveland, CO

May 11-June 9

Celebrating its 33rd anniversary this spring, the Governor’s Art Show & Sale is acclaimed for its artistic excellence that aligns beautifully with its “Art for Heart” charitable outreach. The juried event, which features works created exclusively by Colorado artists, is sponsored by the Loveland and Thompson Valley Rotary Clubs and endorsed by the Governor of Colorado. The approximately 250 pieces from this year’s 62 selected artists, each showcasing four works, is on view in-person at the Loveland Museum in Loveland, Colorado, beginning May 11 through June 9. Concurrent art sales are conducted online at the show’s website.

For the rigorous selection process, a panel of five jurors, comprised of award-winning artists and museum curators, reviewed submissions from more than 200 applicants. “It’s a blind jury,” says show director Ruth Scott. “The final artist selection is contingent solely on the top-scoring artists. That’s what makes this show unique and able to maintain its superior quality of art that art enthusiasts seek year after year. This show is committed to presenting the highest quality art the state of Colorado has to offer.”

The array of fine art includes landscape, figurative, wildlife, still life and floral works done in such media as oil, watercolor, pastel, acrylic, graphite, bronze, glass, wood, stone and mixed media. Among returning artists are Michael Baum, Denise Dambrackas, Daniel Glanz, Kay Juricek, Andy Peister, Rosetta and Jie Wei Zhou, as well as last year’s Best of Show winner, Jen Starling. Altogether, 19 new artists join the sensational 2024 event.

Highlighting the exhibit is this year’s Legacy Artist, Clyde Aspevig. Unlike juried participants, Legacy Artists aren’t required to reside in Colorado. Scott says that early on the Montana-based landscape painter “realized the need to experience nature and paint what he loves.” Aspevig exemplifies the distinguishing qualities that define a Legacy Artist: He’s an artist who’s “excelled in his career and who will be an inspiration to up-and-coming artists,” explains Scott. Several returning Legacy Artists are on tap including James Biggers, Jane DeDecker, Kim English, Daniel Sprick and Quang Ho.

The engaging Opening Night Gala with Silent Auction on Friday, May 10, launches the Governor’s Art Show & Sale. From 2 to 4 p.m. on each Saturday throughout the exhibit, museum visitors can meet and greet select participating artists. “What better way to spend a Saturday afternoon than looking at fabulous art and talking with such revered artists,” enthuses Scott.

With an ongoing dedication to “the positive impact of guided philanthropy,” the show donates one-third of its net proceeds to the Thompson Education Foundation’s (TEF) Resiliency Fund for Unhoused Youth. Remaining funds are funneled into art scholarships for local graduating high school seniors. The accumulated success of the Rotary-sponsored charitable contributions is both remarkable and meaningful. “Since 2016, the show has donated over $120,000 to TEF’s Resiliency Fund and distributed over $4 million in proceeds to Colorado artists, non-profits and scholarships,” says Scott. “We’re very proud of this accomplishment.” —Christine Proskow

