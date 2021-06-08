Show Preview | Gold Medal Exhibition

Hilbert Museum of California Art, Orange, CA

July 10-August 7

Few art organizations in the country can boast the longevity and history of the California Art Club. Founded in 1909 by a group of California Impressionists, the organization was re-established by painter Peter Adams and his wife Elaine Adams in the early 1990s and has since grown to include 13 chapters and more than 3,000 members. Its Annual Gold Medal Exhibition is renowned for showcasing a diverse range of contemporary-traditional paintings and sculpture, not only of the Golden State’s quintessential seascapes and landscapes but also urban scenes, portraits, figures, and still lifes.

The Gold Medal Exhibition’s host venues have varied over the years from community centers to corporate institutions to Los Angeles galleries to prestigious museums. This year’s 110th annual event is held for the first time in Orange County at the Hilbert Museum of California Art at Chapman University. It is made up of works from 155 established and emerging artists.

The jury committee, comprised of CAC Signature Members and museum professionals, was especially selective this year, as the museum can accommodate just 160 artworks instead of the usual 300-plus. “I’m looking forward to seeing the show in this beautiful new venue, as it’s a tightly curated selection representing the best of what each exhibiting artist submitted,” says CAC vice president Michael Obermeyer.

The exhibition is on view with limited capacity at the museum and also on the club’s website. Several educational programs that accompany the show, including Meet the Artists sessions and demonstrations, are accessible online as well. A virtual opening reception with the exhibiting artists takes place on Saturday, July 10, at 5 p.m.

The virtual components of this year’s event are intended as a supplement to the physical exhibition. “In 2020 we were forced to move everything online because of the pandemic, and more people viewed that Gold Medal Exhibition than in any year prior,” Obermeyer says. “We see it as an opportunity to share this work with a wider audience and continue to grow appreciation for both the historical heritage and the contemporary relevance of the California Art Club.” –Allison Malafronte

626.583.9009

www.californiaartclub.org/goldmedal

