Show Preview | Small Works Holiday Show

Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art, Santa Fe, NM

December 6-31

As for many this time of year, tradition is a special part of the holiday season. For the past 20 years, Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has kept its own wintertime custom with the Small Works Holiday Show. Taking place this year December 6 through 31, the exhibition presents small-scale pieces by 19 of the gallery’s upcoming and established artists. Like a festive party intertwined with an art exposition, the Small Works Holiday Show creates a sense of community by inviting visitors to connect with art and artists in a meaningful, personal way.

The show occurs in the front room of Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art and is designed with the visitor experience in mind. The carefully curated selection of art on display will include oil paintings, mixed-media pieces and three-dimensional sculptures that vary from traditional to contemporary in style. An example from this year’s exhibition is a striking oil painting by Colorado-based artist David Kammerzell titled A HUMMINGBIRD OF HOPE that blends Old West imagery with the scenic beauty of the American Southwest.

Aside from its artistic appeal, the exhibit is also a collector’s paradise. The artwork available to purchase aims to fit any buying needs, whether someone is wanting to find the next great piece for their own collection or they are looking for that perfect gift for an art lover. The gallery has paid particular attention to its visitors’ pocketbooks by filling the exhibit with affordable pieces while also including more exclusively priced art for those without budget constraints. Prior to the exhibition, potential buyers can view images and descriptions of the works in a digital catalog on the Giacobbe-Fritz website.

Over 20 years, the Small Works Holiday Show has grown in size, expanded its community outreach, and continues to evolve to meet the needs of artists and visitors. However, within all this growth, the gallery’s mission to maintain a welcoming environment for all stays the same every year.

“One of the most cherished aspects of the show is the sense of discovery it offers visitors, unearthing new artistic talent and fostering a deeper appreciation for art in varying forms,” explains Giacobbe-Fritz owner Deborah Fritz. “The exhibition is more than just an art show; it’s a celebration of community and artistic expression.” —Sierra Holt

