Show Preview | The Painted West

This February, for the third year in a row, The Legacy Gallery in Scottsdale, AZ, presents The Painted West, a group show featuring 15 of the longstanding establishment’s premiere painters. More than 30 western-focused works—landscapes, Native American and cowboy culture, wildlife, and more—are on display and available for purchase through a fixed-price draw, with an opening reception on Friday, February 17.

The Painted West marks the gallery’s first exhibition of 2023, and the goal is to kick off the new year in style and stature by showcasing the latest works in a broad range of approaches, subject matter, and sizes. “One of the things that’s most exciting about The Painted West is the diversity,” says Haley Delaunais, the gallery’s marketing manager. “Each artist has his own voice, presentation, and style, and each is very much at the top of his field in the western art world. It all comes together quite harmoniously.”

Returning this year are Grant Redden, Matt Smith, Russell Case, Jerry Jordan, Glenn Dean, Jason Rich, Tom Browning, David Mann, Daniel Smith, and Bill Anton. New to this show’s roster are Mark Boedges, Robert Peters, Billy Schenck, Jeremy Winborg, and Kim Wiggins. For this year’s show, the gallerists selected the participating artists and asked them to submit their best new work for consideration.

When asked to highlight a few artists in the exhibition, who at press time were still deep in the creative process, Delaunais shares insights not only into the artists’ individual stories but their artistic influences as well. “We’re excited to welcome back Grant Redden, who paints what he knows and loves best: the western cowboy lifestyle,” she says. “Living on a 120-acre ranch in Southern Wyoming, Grant raises horses, sheep, and cows. He’s also a member of the Cowboy Artists of America, and this year he took home the award for best body of work.

“Russell Case returns as well,” Delaunais continues. “He paints the color and light of the Utah terrain with authentic familiarity, as it’s where he was born and raised. His studio compositions are based on thoughts recorded outdoors using a philosophy akin to artist Robert Henri’s—to paint the emotions and the inner poetry of the subject instead of being bound by literal translations. With direct brush strokes, Russell responds to and records the compositions, colors, and emotions that he finds in nature.

“Jerry Jordan is a modern impressionist painter inspired by the Taos Society of Artists,” Delaunais notes. “His paintings are rich and vivid, capturing not only the beautiful aesthetic of the Taos landscapes and Pueblo life but also the feeling of Taos itself. Using his mastery of color and strong brushwork to create incredible texture, Jerry’s images are imbued with life.”

Works from The Painted West are available for preview at the gallery website, where a digital catalogue is also available. —Allison Malafronte

This story appeared in the February/March 2023 issue of Southwest Art magazine.