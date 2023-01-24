Show Preview | La Quinta Art Celebration

La Quinta Civic Center Park, La Quinta, CA

March 2-5

Now in its fourth year, the original La Quinta Art Celebration returns to the picturesque La Quinta Civic Center Park, in La Quinta, CA, this March. The event showcases 200 national and international artists who exhibit and sell their work on a sprawling campus under the Santa Rosa Mountains in the Coachella Valley.

A broad range of styles, media, and genres are on display—from artists such as Chris Dellorco, Tom Boatright, Cindy Olmes, Daryl Thetford, Erin Hanson, Marcus Thesing, John Scanlan, Lisa Kristine, Patty Roberts, Guilloume, and more. Their work was juried into the show from more than 1,000 international entries. Among the featured works are drawings, paintings, sculpture, 2-D mixed media, 3-D mixed media, ceramics, fiber art, glass works, and jewelry. All art is for sale directly from the artists throughout the four-day event, with art sales beginning Thursday morning.

Presented by SCOPE Events and the City of La Quinta, La Quinta Art Celebration is now a twice-annual event and has become a patrons’ favorite. In 2022 it was ranked the No. 1 Fine Art & Fine Craft Event in the nation by Art Fair SourceBook. Collectors often fly in specifically for this show from other states or countries to select art for one of their homes or corporate offices.

“La Quinta in March and La Quinta ENCORE in November draw amazing crowds,” says Kathleen Hughes, the event director. “ENCORE draws heavily from patrons in southern California, while the March Celebration consistently draws snowbirds from across the country and Canada, as well as a local audience. Each event features the same core artists, but each also showcases new artists. We change it up to keep each event fresh and well worth the trip. The setting itself is breathtaking, and the food and beverages are upscale to fit our patrons’ taste.”

For those planning to attend, Hughes highly recommends arriving early and attending for more than one day. “Because the event is on a 10-acre park and flows around a lake, it can be challenging to absorb all the work on display in one day,” she says. “Plan on coming at least twice; it’s well worth the trip.” —Allison Malafronte

contact information

760.628.7770

www.laquintaartcelebration.org

This story appeared in the February/March 2023 issue of Southwest Art magazine.