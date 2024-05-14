Show Preview | Indian Market and Festival

Eiteljorg Museum, Indianapolis, IN

June 22-23

The 32nd annual Indian Market and Festival at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis happens June 22 and 23 with more than 140 Native American artists participating. These creatives specialize in jewelry, pottery, basketry, sculpture and more, which gives collectors the chance to see an assortment of art in traditional and contemporary styles. Booths will be set up inside the museum and outside on its grounds.

Looking to create a well-rounded, unique event every year, the museum relies on a jury to select the participating artists. However, in addition, “we do invite the artists who get top prizes from the year before: the Best of Show, the Innovation Award and the top division winners,” says Brandi Crocker, the Eiteljorg’s manager of special events and artist engagement.

Among this year’s exhibitors are painters Le’Ana Asher (Ojibwe), Starr Hardridge (Muscogee Creek Nation) and Jerry Brown (Diné), and sculptor Randy Chitto (Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians). Peter Boone (Upper Skagit) is the 2024 signature artist whose hand-pulled serigraph of a thunderbird appears on the event T-shirt, tote bag and marketing materials.

Along with the exhibitor booths, there will be five demonstration artists and a number of cultural performances. Highlights are classical guitarist Gabriel Ayala (Pascua Yaqui); the Diné punk rock band Sihasin; and storytelling performer Perry Ground, a Turtle Clan Member of the Onondaga Nation. For the first time the event features a performance from the Hawaiian band Hoapili with Indy Hula.

Kicking off the show on June 22 is the Market Morning Breakfast that includes the awards announcement. This ticketed event, running from 8 to 9:15 a.m., is the first chance for collectors to view the market. “They can shop early for 45 minutes before the show opens to the public,” says Crocker. The market, which is presented by Indiana Soybean Alliance, runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Ticketing information for the show and breakfast are available on the museum’s website. —Rochelle Belsito

contact information

(317) 636-9378

eiteljorg.org/indianmarketandfestival

