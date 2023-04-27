Various locations, Corrales, NM

May 6-7

This May, at the height of the spring season in New Mexico, 93 artist-members of the Corrales Society of Artists, four galleries, and 50 students from the Corrales and Cottonwood Montessori Schools open the doors to their studios and galleries to share their work and creative spaces with the public during the 25th annual Corrales Art Studio Tour. The charming, rural hill­ side village of Corrales-with its long history of agriculture, and where artists and artisans have set up shop and studio for centuries-is the ideal setting for this popular event, one of the largest and most successful studio tours in the Southwest.

Visitors can expect to see a wide range of styles, subjects and media on display from exhibiting artists, the majority of whom hail from Corrales, Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Rio Rancho or Los Lunas. This includes drawings, paintings and mixed-media works created in both representational and abstract styles; ceramics, pottery and mosaics; photography and prints; bronze, metal and stone sculpture; wood carvings; weavings; jewelry and clothing; and more. Except for the student work, all art is for sale directly from the exhibiting artist or gallery, with something for every budget.

An artist and sponsor reception takes place Thursday, May 4, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the historic Corrales Old Church. Participating artists include Barbara Clark, Laura Balombini, Kevin Black, Myra Gadson, Pat and Justin Kirby, Lynne Pomeranz, Janet Bothne, Barbara Burzillo, Krysteen Waszak, Juan Wijngaard and more.

“Our artists show their artwork at 38 venues (studios, galleries, homes) spread throughout the region of Corrales, a regional culture and art hub,” says photographer Ken Duckert, who has been the CAST director for five years. “To help plan their personal tour, visitors start at the San Ysidro Church, where all participating artists will display an example of their art­ work. Visitors will then spend the day traveling around the village to the venues, taking time out to visit one of the four wineries, tap rooms, restaurants and the shops of local merchants.”

The Corrales Art Studio Tour attracts thousands of visitors annually, who make the trip from other towns in New Mexico, nearby Texas and Arizona, and additional states throughout the country. Bordered on the east by the Rio Grande River, on the north and west by Rio Rancho, and on the south by Albuquerque, Corrales can also be one of several stops on an art lover’s itinerary for a New Mexico adventure. Duckert adds, “New visitors will be swallowed up in the calm, rural set­ ting and distinctive charm this village provides.” —Allison Malafronte

www.corralessocietyofartists.org

