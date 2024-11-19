Show Preview | Young Guns Art Show & Reception

National Western Complex, Denver, CO

December 12

Unleashing creativity and camaraderie, the 12th annual Young Guns Art Show & Reception, which is an early event for the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale, is set to illuminate Denver on December 12. Titled “Rhinestone Rodeo” for 2024, this sparkling evening art show is held in anticipation of the National Western Stock Show in January (when the main Coors show also opens) by the Young Guns Society of young patrons supporting Western art and culture. On view will be approximately 150 works by 30 Western artists. The art showcases diverse styles across mediums including oil, acrylic, watercolor, graphite, sculpture, printmaking, photography and multimedia.

This year’s Young Guns exhibit, taking place on the third floor of the National Western Complex, focuses on up-and-coming artists whose captivating work is sure to appeal to a new generation of art collectors. All pieces will be available for sale on a first-come, first-served fixed-price basis. Coors Western Art Curator Kate Hlavin, who organizes the show with Grace Weihs, the Coors Western Art Coordinator, says, “More than half of the artists in this year’s Young Guns show are brand-new participants, which is something we’re incredibly excited about. These talented individuals hail from across the country, bringing a wonderful diversity not only in subject matter but also in their backgrounds. On tap is an inspired show that’s full of great energy and truly remarkable artwork.”

Assuming the role of Featured Artist this year is self-taught Santa Fe, New Mexico-based artist GL Richardson. His paintings—displaying a distinct blend of figurative expressionism and Western pop—navigate the complexities of contemporary rural life, focusing on cowboys and ranch scenes presented through a painterly lens. “We chose GL as the Young Guns featured artist for his unique style, reflecting his authentic Western lifestyle in New Mexico,” says Hlavin. Upon hearing the news, Richardson shares, “I was over the moon. When I found out I’d been selected as the Featured Artist, I nearly wrecked my truck. I’m so grateful to be in the mix, push myself and see what this show is all about.”

Alongside Richardson, the promising lineup presents new artists such as Jeffie Brewer, Amber Blazina, Katy Ann Fox, Jacob Lovett, JC Spock, Ben Walter and Chloé Marie Burk. Returning artists include Cora Sexton Wheeler, Michael Magrin, Debbie Carroll, Jack Ludlam, Kathy Harder and Suzan Obermeyer. Wheeler comments on this “well-curated show,” saying, “I’m always in awe of the creativity and use of new color palettes seen at the event.” Among the exhibit’s inspired entries are Spock’s serene mixed-media landscape, ALPINE REST STOP; Drew Macias’s surreal-ish smoking cowboy in ONE’LL DO; Nelson Tucker’s scratchboard works like GUN SLINGER; and Jack Ludlam’s hyper-detailed HUNTER’S SADDLE.

More than just an art show, the Young Guns event is a lively fusion of culture, community, country music and philanthropy. Targeted at professionals aged 40 and under, the reception offers a unique networking opportunity where attendees can engage with artists, learn about art and Western heritage, and simultaneously support a meaningful cause. Proceeds from the sales benefit the National Western Scholarship Trust, which funds 120 scholarships annually for college students pursuing degrees in agriculture, rural medicine and veterinary science. —Christine Proskow

contact information

coorswesternart.com

This story appeared in the December 2024/January 2025 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Subscribe today to read every issue in its entirety.