Show Preview | Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale

National Western Complex, Denver, CO

January 7-26

As the New Year unfolds, the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale returns for its 32nd anniversary, affirming its status as one of the premier Western art shows in the country. This highly anticipated event, running from January 11 to 26 on the third floor of the National Western Complex, invites art enthusiasts and collectors to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Western culture. Coinciding with the National Western Stock Show—a celebration of all things cowboy—this year’s exhibit promises a visual feast. The gallery will showcase more than 500 stunning pieces from 85 talented artists, nearly half of whom are making their debut.

The Western-themed fine art includes both two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces, ranging from traditional landscapes to contemporary photography. Expressing her enthusiasm for the exhibit, Kate Hlavin, the Coors Western Art Curator, says, “I’m most excited about the roster for the Coors show this year. I’m really proud of the lineup we’ve put together, not only for the returning artists but also for the many new talents joining us. There’s incredible artistry across various mediums. I believe the story of Western art in this year’s show will be very cohesive, offering a solid representation of diverse perspectives within the genre.”

The celebration kicks off January 6 with the Blue Jean Preview from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This exclusive first look at the show is accompanied by the awards ceremony. The following main event day, January 7, begins with the Winter West Symposium at CSU Spur’s Hydro Building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This half-day program promises an engaging experience featuring artist demonstrations by Raj Chaudhuri, Jennifer Johnson and Whitney Gardner. A Coors artists panel discussion and opening remarks by 2025 Featured Artist Duke Beardsley will set the stage for this year’s special guest speaker, the celebrated artist Bill Anton, who will give a lunchtime talk about his life and work.

As the sun sets, the excitement culminates at the highly anticipated Red Carpet Reception from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This festive, tables-only gala invites guests to be among the first to purchase carefully curated fine artworks while enjoying drinks, a buffet dinner and convivial conversation. Works are for sale by silent auction and fixed-price draw; collectors can participate in person or place absentee bids. As a major fundraising arm for the National Western Scholarship Trust, the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale is as meaningful to collectors as it is for the scholarship recipients it benefits.

Heightening the event’s prestige, Beardsley, as Featured Artist, will have his mixed media piece THE SEARCHERS incorporated into the National Western’s permanent art collection, with renditions available as for-sale show posters. “We’re thrilled to highlight Duke,” says Hlavin, noting, “He’s a significant artist who has greatly contributed to the Denver art scene and Western art. We love his paintings’ style and energy, and as a sixth-generation Coloradan known for ranching and roping, we wanted to honor him this year.” —Christine Proskow

