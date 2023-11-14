Show Preview | Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale

National Stock Complex, Denver CO

January 6-21

A Denver mainstay, the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale promotes and showcases art that exemplifies the Western way of life. This year’s event, happening January 6 to 24 at the National Stock Complex, will feature artwork by 55 artists including 22 newcomers. The opening reception on January 3 is the first chance to see the artwork in person and to meet participating artists. Running concurrently at the venue is the National Western Stock Show, which will engage attendees in other aspects of the cowboy lifestyle.

Earlier this year, the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale announced its new curator, Katherine Hlavin, whose expertise in Western art includes roles as a gallery director and auction specialist. “I am looking forward to seeing all of the artwork from the artists we have in the show for this year and building on the future of the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale,” Hlavin says. “We have a lot of momentum and artists excited about the future of the show, and I think this is just the start of something great to come.”

Exhibitors this year will include a solid mix of recognized names as well as mid-career and emerging talents. Among them are William Alther, Brandon Bailey, Teal Blake, S.M. Chavez, Whitney Gardner, Lisa Gleim, Jennifer Johnson, David Kammerzell, Leon Loughridge, Billy Schenck, Jill Soukup and Ezra Tucker.

Joseph McGurl was named as this year’s Featured Artist, and his painting MORNING ON A WESTERN LANDSCAPE will be added to the National Western’s permanent collection and will appear on posters that are available for purchase. The work depicts a covered wagon against a bluff with the morning light bouncing off a waterway. “We feel his paintings capture the essence of the West,” Hlavin explains. “His expansive landscapes combined with his use of color and light vividly depicts the region.”

Prior to the opening of the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale, the Young Guns Reception will take place on December 7. The show will feature work by 22 emerging artists to a crowd of young professionals and emerging collectors. Artists include David J. Holland, Michael Magrin and Ouida Touchon. “Education is fundamental to the Young Guns [event],” says Grace Weihs, coordinator of the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale. “We understand that to cultivate the next generation of Western art lovers and collectors, we must engage them in learning about art and Western heritage.”

Coors promotes this mission for the Young Guns with digital initiatives, art workshops and social events. This year, one of those items is immersing the Stock Show into the reception with the addition of a performance by a trick roper. —Rochelle Belsito

contact information

(303) 291-2567

coorswesternart.com

