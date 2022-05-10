Show Preview | Coeur d’Alene Art Auction

Grand Sierra Resort, Reno, NV

July 22-23

The Coeur d’Alene Art Auction, undeniably the biggest annual western art auction in the country, takes center stage at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NV, this summer. “If you come out to the sale, you get a real crash course and university-level education in western arts in one weekend,” says Mike Overby, auction principal along with Stuart Johnson and Peter Stremmel. “It’s a real who’s who of the western art world and the one event, it seems, that most people put on their list as a can’t-miss event.”

The weekend kicks off on Friday, July 22, with an all-day preview of the 300 or so lots available, an educational event, and a gala cocktail party and lavish dinner that evening. Saturday, July 23, dawns bright with a brunch and another preview opportunity. The sale itself, conducted by foremost western art auctioneer Troy Black, begins at noon and moves at a rapid clip of about one lot per minute to conclude around 5 p.m. “The live crowd of 500 to 600 attendees is always going to be a major component of our sale, but it’s nice to have the option to bid another convenient way if you can’t make it out,” Overby notes. Online, phone, and absentee bidding are available at the same buyer’s premium as in-person bidding.

This year’s auction offers an impressive selection of works from masters of western art. “We’re really excited about Philip R. Goodwin’s painting, BETWEEN THE DEVIL AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA,” Overby says. “It’s probably one of the finest Goodwins to ever come to market, and it’s been in a private collection its entire life.” Also cause for excitement is Harvey Dunn’s THE HOMESTEADERS, which has been in the same private collection since it was painted and is making its auction debut. “It’s an extremely rare and magnificent example of his work,” Overby says admiringly.

Meanwhile, two William Herbert Dunton paintings, CREST OF THE RIDGE, GRIZZLY and THE HUNTER’S RETURN, “are little gems from that artist that we were thrilled to get,” Overby notes. Not to be overlooked is BLACKFEET SUN DANCE by Joseph Henry Sharp, “one of his finest paintings, hands down,” Overby continues. “It’s going to be fun to see the excitement it generates and watch it go.” CHEYENNE by Howard Terpning, “the dean of all western contemporary artists,” per Overby, is one of several Terpnings available.

Also on tap are approximately 15 paintings created specifically for the auction by highly collectible contemporary artists such as C. Michael Dudash, Luke Frazier, Martin Grelle, George Hallmark, Don Oelze, and Andy Thomas. The compendium of prestigious paintings and bronzes is to be showcased in the online catalog in late June.

Summing up the event, Overby says collegially, “It’s the biggest western art sale around, but we make it fun and approachable for everyone, from the most seasoned, savvy collector to the newer, younger buyer. Whether it’s your first or 100th time at the auction, you’re going to have a good time. We make sure of that.” —Beth Williams

contact information

208.772.9009

www.cdaartauction.com

This story appeared in the June/July 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.