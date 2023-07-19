The Roundup | Coeur d’Alene Art Auction

Over $21 million in sales achieved during the annual Coeur d’Alene Art Auction.

Artwork by collector-favorite painter Howard Terpning was the star of the annual Coeur d’Alene Art Auction in Reno, Nevada, this past July 15. The artist, known for his sensitive portrayals of Native Americans, had the top lot of the sale with PAPER THAT TALKS TWO WAYS – THE TREATY SIGNING at $2,360,000. The painting, which came to market from the Terpning family collection, set a new world auction record for the artist. Three others sold for six figures: TRAVELING IN GOOD COMPANY at $326,000; TIME STOOD STILL at $242,000; and SEARCHING THE MOUNTAINS at $163,350.

The Maynard Dixon market also hit new heights, with one of his most significant paintings, THE PONY BOY, selling for a new record for the artist at $2,130,000. Three additional works by Dixon made an impression with MIGRATION, NO. 2 selling for $229,000; THUNDER OVER SHIPROCK at $121,000; and SIGNS OF AUTUMN landing at $114,950.

Works by Philip R. Goodwin were noteworthy with collectors as over $1.1 million in sales was achieved across multiple lots by the artist. The top painting, BLAZING THE TRAIL, became the second-highest selling work for the artist at auction at $574,750. THE LAW OF THE WILDERNESS and A DANGEROUS MOMENT brought $242,000 and $205,700, respectively.

Taos Society of Artists also had a strong showing at auction, with two paintings by William Herbert Dunton leading the way of its founders. Dunton’s A RACE FOR THE CHUCKWAGON sold for $786,500 and his painting TWO BRAVES achieved $574,750. Another founder of the group, Oscar Berninghaus, had several that captured buyer attention: THE ADVANCE SCOUTS at $217,800 and BREAKING CAMP at $108,900. Eanger Irving Couse had four works that combined for nearly $350,000 during the day including THE MOCCASIN MAKER with a price of $169,400. Two paintings by E. Martin Hennings yielded six-figure results: RIDERS IN THE TAOS FOOTHILLS at $242,000 and TWO INDIAN RIDERS at $157,300.

Other notable sales included Henry Farny’s THE TRAIL OVER THE PASS at $665,650; SHOSHONE CLIFFS, WYOMING, by Edward Hopper, that landed at $574,750; Gerald Curtis Delano’s EVENING, considered to be one of his best works, at $786,500; and several by Charles M. Russell including PABLO BUFFALO HUNT at $302,500 and the 5-inch bronze NATURE’S CATTLE that sold for $278,300.

With 37 of the 324 lots offered soaring above the $100,000 price point, the auction stayed strong throughout the day, with a final sales rate of over 92 percent and a total of more than $21 million. For complete details on sales results, visit cdaartauction.com.