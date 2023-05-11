Show Preview | Coeur d’Alene Art Auction

Grand Sierra Resort, Reno, NV

July 15

The annual Coeur d’Alene Art Auction is one of the most anticipated Western art sales that brings to market top-tier paintings and sculptures by some of the best historic and contemporary artists. Beginning at noon on July 15 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, this year’s sale is one to behold, with a selection of pieces hitting the auction block for the first time and others that are from prized periods of artists’ careers.

Collectors will find over 300 lots of classic cowboy scenes, picturesque landscapes, wildlife, sporting imagery and more. Auction partner Mike Overby, who runs Coeur d’Alene Art Auction with Stuart Johnson of Settlers West Galleries and Peter Stremmel of Stremmel Gallery, says, “We’re pretty spread out between the Western, sporting and wildlife art. There’s a nice even mix between the three, but I like that we have some solid sporting art this year.” Overby adds that not as many sporting works have been up for auction over the past four or five years, but it’s started to have an uptick again, with several from Philip R. Goodwin in this year’s auction including the canoeing scene A DANGEROUS MOMENT (est. $200,000-$300,000).

A rare oil painting from Henry Farny titled THE TRAIL OVER THE PASS is a unique offering for both its medium and composition, with the viewer pushed directly into the scene at the same level as the figures. “When the Farny oils come out, it’s always a big deal,” Overby shares, “and this one is considered to be one of his finest oils.” The painting, done in 1910, has an estimate of $400,000 to $600,000.

Thomas Moran’s painting THE ROCK OF ACOMA, NEW MEXICO (est. $400,000-$600,000), from 1902, is a seldom-seen subject matter for the artist. “The colors in this work, it looks like it was painted yesterday. It’s so strong, bright and just an amazing piece,” says Overby. He adds, “It’s a great subject, which is a New Mexico scene. These are somewhat rare; he did paintings in Arizona more frequently than New Mexico. This is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Arriving at auction for the first time from a longtime family collection is William Herbert Dunton’s TWO BRAVES, which is considered to be on the larger side for works by the artist. It is estimated to sell between $300,000 and $500,000. Joseph Henry Sharp’s THE YOUNG CHIEF, with the same presale estimate as the work by Dunton, is also making its debut at auction. The Sharp, as Overby explains, was painted for and is owned by the chamber of commerce for the city of Billings, Montana, and has been on a long-term loan to the Yellowstone Art Museum. “It’s housed in its original frame, and it’s a 10-plus for a Sharp,” continues Overby.

Several works by Howard Terpning will be standouts in the sale including TIME STOOD STILL (est. $250,000-$350,000), which arrives at auction from a private collection in Texas. Likely to be a special lot for collectors is Terpning’s 57-by-70-inch painting PAPER THAT TALKS TWO WAYS – THE TREATY SIGNING. “It’s one of his largest paintings, and it’s never been on the market,” says Overby. “Howard painted it, and his wife loved it so much she decided they should keep it and never sell it. It’s been with the Terpning family ever since.” The work has a presale estimate of $2 million to $3 million.

A preview of the sale will happen on July 14 at the Grand Sierra Resort followed by a dinnertime cocktail party. Prior to the start of the sale the next day, collectors can view the work and enjoy a brunch. —Rochelle Belsito



This story appeared in the June/July 2023 issue of Southwest Art magazine.