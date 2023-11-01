The Roundup | Cherokee Art Market

Demos Glass wins Best of Show at 18th annual Cherokee Art Market.

October 14 and 15 the annual Cherokee Art Market returned to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The event saw over 150 Native American artists representing more than 50 federally recognized tribal nations exhibit their latest creations. One of the highlights of the weekend is the awards competition, with the winners announced on Friday, October 13.

Taking home the Best of Show was a beautiful 5-foot tall, fabricated steel sculpture by Demos Glass titled TWO REALMS. The artist, a Cherokee National Treasure, used contemporary materials of powder-coated steel, stainless steel, ceramic and wood to craft a traditional Southeastern serpent. The creature is often in traditional Cherokee stories, and this work was a tribute to those tales that pass down through generations. TWO REALMS also received the Best of Class 2 – Sculpture prize.

There were nearly 60 winners across eight classes and several special categories. Named the Best of Class 1 – Painting, Drawing Graphics & Photography was Bryan Watula for THE GRASS DANCER. Class 3, dedicated to beadwork and quillwork, saw MONA LISA, by Pati Belgarde, receiving the top prize. Best of Class 4 – Basketry was given to the contemporary work WILD THANG, by Michael Dart. In pottery, last year’s Best of Show honoree, Troy Jackson, earned Best of Class for his piece CHEROKEE ROSE, which also tied for the Anna Mitchell Award with Tama Roberts’ piece HOPEFUL. Alberta Henderson’s textile MAJESTIC was awarded Best of Class for Textiles, while a squash blossom necklace by Abraham Begay earned Best of Class in the jewelry category. The Best of Class for Diverse Art Forms went to TODAY’S MEDICINE, by General B. Grant.

Judges choice awards went to Belgrade for MONA LISA; Crystal Hanna for LIZELLA CHOCTAW MAN; Chase Earles for the work DOH-OOH-TAY’WON: TO PLAY; Joe Reano for the piece FIRE AND ICE: THE CLEOPATRA NECKLACE; and Hollis Chitto for NAPAKANLI UM OKLA IMMA “FLOWERS FOR MY FAMILY”. Chitto’s work also received the Culture Keeper Award. Other notables prizes included the Jesse Hummingbird Award that went to Michael Toya for NATURE’S MEDICINE and the Innovator Award given to Monica Silva Lovato for HOPE FOR THE FUTURE.

For information on additional winners and exhibitors, visit cherokeeartmarket.com.

