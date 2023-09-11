Show Preview | Cherokee Art Market

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, Tulsa, OK

The 18th annual Cherokee Art Market returns this October 14 and 15 to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a weekend of fine Native American art. More than 150 artists across nearly 50 tribal nations will participate including Troy Jackson (Cherokee Nation), who is this year’s Featured Artist.

Last year, Jackson received the Best of Show and Best of Class award for his large sculpture of a replica warriors club titled ANCESTRAL DUPLICATION: BATTLE FOR OUR LANGUAGE. The work, made from fabricated steel with clay overlay, features intricate symbols and shows his adeptness with material. “Being recognized as the 2022 Best of Show was a high honor in my career,” says Jackson, who also received the 2022 Anna Mitchell Award for his work THIRD DAY. “I have been competing in the Cherokee Art Market for 14 years, with the intention of taking home the prize each season. When it finally happened, all the waiting and perseverance was worth it. But more so, the affirmation that I am promoting Cherokee art.”

Jackson recognizes the hard work that it takes to be an artist, but he uses his ongoing creativity and drive to push his work to new levels. “I recharge creatively by continually working with new ideas and materials,” Jackson says. “Although this leaves a lot of room for failure, I feel it continually drives me closer to perfecting my craft as well as discovering conceptual objectives, thus producing a more contemporary style of Native art. This in turn keeps my work from becoming stagnant as I try to reach beyond each accomplished piece.”

This level of dedication, for Jackson, is motivated by his highest goal of having his work in museum collections and being recognized as a forerunner for 21st-century contemporary Native art. He also adds that the goal is to “not be self-seeking, because I realize that it is not up to me, but the thought of future generations witnessing my work as a major contribution to the Cherokee Nation art world is almost beyond anything I can imagine.”

Along with Jackson’s artwork, attendees of the 2023 Cherokee Art Market will find paintings, beadwork, basketry, textiles and more. While perusing the booths, they can meet one-on-one with the artists to learn about their work as well as attend demonstrations and artist talks held each day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On October 13 at 7 p.m., a ticketed awards reception will happen during which more than $75,000 in prize money will be awarded across nearly 30 categories. For complete details on this year’s event visit the Cherokee Art Market website. —Rochelle Belsito

