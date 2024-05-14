Show Preview | Coeur d’Alene Art Auction

Grand Sierra Resort, Reno, NV

July 26-27

In the world of sales events focusing on Western and sporting art, the Coeur d’Alene Art Auction “is the largest auction house in the genre by a wide margin,” says Mike Overby, one of three partners in the enterprise along with Stuart Johnson of Settlers West Galleries in Tucson, Arizona, and Peter Stremmel of Stremmel Gallery in Reno, Nevada. The respected and eagerly anticipated auction, now celebrating its 38th year, has set world-record prices for sought-after artists like Charles M. Russell, Frederic Remington, Maynard Dixon, Frank Tenney Johnson and Howard Terpning. Last year’s outing brought in more than $24 million in sales, with over 96 percent of all lots sold.

The 2024 event may well set records anew with an anticipated 400-plus lots in the Grand Ballroom of Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort. As many as 500 people in attendance have the opportunity to preview the artworks starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 26. That afternoon, author Dr. Larry Len Peterson will sign copies of his recently published Edward S. Curtis: Printing the Legends. A cocktail reception and gala dinner follow. Saturday, July 27, begins with another chance to preview the works and a generous brunch. The auction runs from noon to about 5 p.m., conducted by longtime auctioneer Troy Black. “It’s not like a stoic New York auction,” notes Overby. “Troy knows so many of our collectors and runs a lively, energetic sale.”

The 2024 offerings provide much to be energetic about. Just a few highlights include two works by Russell: THE BREAKS (est. $100,000-$150,000), a watercolor and gouache on paper of bison moving through central Montana landscape, and CROW SCOUT ON PINTO PONY (est. $100,000-$150,000). “It’s nice to get to see his work in both mediums,” says Overby. CAMPFIRE IN THE ASPENS (est. $150,000-$250,000), a glowing scene of a Native American father and son by Eanger Irving Couse, one of the Taos Society of Artists founders, “comes from a prominent collection in New York and has never been on the market before.”

Gerard Curtis Delano’s oil THE COUNCIL (est. $200,000-$300,000), with its vibrant colors and bold composition, “is one of the artist’s masterpieces, a powerful depiction of Native American subjects.” Classic Western landscapes, too, are well represented, including MONTEREY COAST (est. $500,000-$750,000), a large-scale piece by the great Thomas Moran. “It’s everything a collector might want from him,” Overby adds.

Bringing particular excitement is some 60 works from the lifetime collection of Texas businessman and sports entrepreneur Red McCombs, who died in 2023 at the age of 95. These include major works by Remington like the 1896 oil on canvas A “WIND JAMMER” (est. $400,000-$600,000) and his en grisaille BOOTS AND SADDLES from around 1890-91 that is estimated at $300,000 to $500,000. Terpning’s SITS BESIDE ME WIFE (est. $250,000-$350,000) will also hit the block along with work by Albert Bierstadt, W. Herbert Dunton, John Ford Clymer, Henry Farny and other important artists. “He was a true Texan legend,” says Overby of the collector, whose legacy now passes along to future guardians of Western heritage through the Coeur d’Alene Art Auction. —Norman Kolpas

contact information

(208) 772-9009

cdaartauction.com

