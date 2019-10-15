Show Preview | Cowboy Artists of America

Fort Worth, TX

Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall, November 1-2

This story was featured in the November 2019 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art November 2019 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

EVER SINCE its inception back in 1965, the Cowboy Artists of America has enthusiastically heralded, and embraced, its mission to “authentically preserve and perpetuate the culture of western life in fine art.” It does so not only by creating first-rate, master-level western paintings, drawings, and sculptures but also by sharing these creations in an annual fine-art exhibition—a dependably sensational showcase that has been delighting western art enthusiasts and collectors for five decades and counting.

This month the tradition continues at the 54th annual Cowboy Artists of America Sale & Exhibition. Always balancing tradition with innovation, however, the group introduces some exciting changes to the event this year: After being hosted for many years at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, as part of the museum’s annual Cowboy Crossings show, the exhibition is going solo this year. And it’s heading to the Lone Star State—specifically, the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall in the heart of Fort Worth, TX. Home to illustrious institutions ranging from the Kimbell Art Museum to the Cattle Raisers Museum, and historically a major trading post for cowboys, the metropolis today is a vibrant crossroads of fine art and western culture, enthuses CAA president Jason Rich. “Fort Worth is cow town,” he says. “It’s the perfect fit for the work we do.”

Tapered down this year to a two-day, action-packed affair, the show kicks off with an exclusive preview party on Friday, November 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. When the show opens to the public on Saturday morning, visitors have the chance to meet some of the biggest names in western art during an artists’ autograph party at 9 a.m. The show itself is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.—and could easily take as long to explore, with dozens of all-new artworks by more than 20 active and emeritus members, including Tom Browning, John Coleman, Martin Grelle, Bill Nebeker, Chad Pop-pleton, and Grant Redden. Meanwhile, artists’ demonstrations and presentations are scheduled throughout the day at neighboring museums in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, allowing the CAA “to work with those amazing venues and support their efforts,” says Rich, while also giving members an opportunity “to be out in the public eye.”

A celebratory awards luncheon is held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the exhibit hall, which Rich describes as a beautiful ballroom environment graced by the expansive display of artwork. Those who purchase a ticket to the fixed-price sale that evening from 6 to 9 p.m. receive a ballot book and, along with it, the exhilarating chance to take home one or more of these masterworks. The exhibition is dismantled after the sale, but Rich hints that, in the future, the show may hang for a longer duration. The venue may even change again. “Who knows how the show will change and adapt down the road,” he says. “For now, this is a great fit for us, and we’re really excited about it.”

A percentage of proceeds from artwork sales goes to the group’s nonprofit Joe Beeler Foundation, an organization dedicated to educating artists in the traditions of the CAA. —Kim Agricola

contact information

435.757.0819

www.cowboyartistsofamerica.com

