Show Preview | Cowboy Trails

Cowboy Trails, July 6-13

The Cowboy Artists of America is one of the most prestigious groups of painters in the Western art world, having acclaimed artists as members throughout its history. As part of its mission “to authentically preserve and perpetuate culture of Western life in fine art,” the group has held an annual gathering at a working ranch for the past 57 years. The goal of the trips is to ride and work as well as bond as an organization. It is also the chance for the members to paint on location or gather source material for future artwork.

In 2023, active and honorary members of the CAA gathered for their annual trail ride at the historic Bell Ranch in Tucumcari, New Mexico. Bell Ranch has attracted artists of all mediums with it having been painted by artists like Robert Lougheed (1901-1982) and photographed in the 1940s by Harvey Caplin (1915-1984), whose black-and-white images of the property have been used by Stetson Hat Company in its advertising. This July, the Cowboy Artists of America will host an exclusive online sale, Cowboy Trails, featuring artwork that was inspired by their stay at the ranch.

“This is the third online show from a trail ride,” says artist Brandon Bailey, who is the current vice president of the Joe Beeler Foundation, which is the nonprofit branch of Cowboy Artists of America. “Collectors will be able to follow a link on our website to see and purchase the works.”

Among the artwork available is Bailey’s NIGHT LIGHT, depicting the soft glow of light silhouetting someone in their tent. Mikel Donahue’s SUPER LOOPER is a lighter moment featuring a cowboy kicking up the dust as he shows off his roping skills. DAYBREAK ON THE BELL, by Phil Epp, is a composition of the early rise of the day for a cowboy on a working ranch. Conversely, C. Michael Dudash’s DUST & DUSK ON THE BELL shows the end of the day when the grind could be coming to a close.

The sale begins July 6 at 10 a.m. CST and runs through July 13 at 5 p.m. CST. Proceeds will go to the artists and the Joe Beeler Foundation, aiding the CAA in development and education of artists. For additional information, visit cowboyartistsofamerica.com.