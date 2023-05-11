Show Preview | International ARC Salon

Sotheby’s, New York, NY

July 14-24

Now in its 16th edition, this year’s International ARC Salon Exhibition will feature approximately 100 works from artists based across the world. Created by nonprofit Art Renewal Center to spotlight contemporary representational art, the show will include work by Randalf Dilla, Sylvia Stratieva, Tina Spratt and more.

Some of the program’s award-winning pieces will be on display, including Mark Pugh’s Best of Show painting, AN UNSATISFYING ENDING. In the painting a young girl stands in front of a drawing of downturned sunflowers, solemnly holding a book behind her back with torn up pages at her bare feet. Narelle Zeller’s stunning painting THE WEAVING, which received First Place in the Still Life category, portrays an abundant still life tableau against a simple weaving in the background.

EVENTIDE, by Jason Drake, which received the Southwest Art Magazine Award, is another standout from the Salon exhibition. The work’s rural landscape depicts cows in the foreground, a farmhouse in the background and a gorgeous mist creeping over the edge of the mountains. Of the work, Drake explains, “The homestead is a place of warmth and memories. Perhaps it is the place where you grew up and it lures you back to visit with your family. I painted this composition capturing the soft fading light of the day and the sense of anticipation of arriving back home for the coming holidays. The tonal quality of the sky and rising mist led me to keep foreground details at minimum and allow the mood to show through. This old farmhouse is near to my home and was renovated by close friends.”

The ARC Salon Exhibition will be held at Sotheby’s in New York City from July 14 through 24, with a special reception to kick off the festivities on Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Approximately half of the works on view will be available to purchase, while the rest are on loan from institutional and private collections.

In addition to the Salon, on July 22 from 6 to 8 p.m., the Art Renewal Center will host the special event “Art and Beauty Behind Fashion.” For the event, Fashion Week San Diego has tasked designers to create couture outfits inspired by 10 works of art from the ARC Salon. The artwork will be on display along with the outfit worn by a model; attendees can vote on their favorite pairing for the ultimate art-brought-to-life experience. —Rochelle Belsito

This story appeared in the June/July 2023 issue of Southwest Art magazine.