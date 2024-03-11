Show Preview | Art of the West

Santa Fe Art Auction, Santa Fe, NM

May 8-9

The rich heritage of the American West is explored during Santa Fe Art Auction’s Art of the West sale on May 8 and 9. Held a month before the famed Santa Fe Rodeo, this auction happens as high season gets in full swing in the New Mexico arts town. There will be past and present works that range from the traditional cowboy scenes to vintage Native American jewelry and pottery.

THE VANISHING AMERICAN COWBOY, by Stephen Rosser, is a contemporary image in the sale. Estimated at $4,000 to $8,000, the acrylic on canvas painting depicts a cowboy standing in a cactus-lined desert. The figure of the cowboy, however, is missing and outlined only by his clothing that includes a purple, dinosaur print top.

Landscape paintings showing off the vast terrain found in New Mexico are also of note. A.D. Greer’s aptly titled NEW MEXICO LANDSCAPE (est. $1,800-$2,400) shows the mountainous regions. Another is Ben Turner’s snowy scene SIERRA BLANCA – RUIDOSO, NM. Laurence Philip Sisson’s ON THE ROAD TO OJO CALIENTE, a 30-by-30-inch oil estimated at $2,000 to $4,000, is a view of the town situated against the mountain range and reflecting the browns, blues and greens of the desert.

Other standout works in the auction include Roseta Santiago’s 2014 oil JOURNEY HOME and Dan Namingha’s PUEBLO TRIPTYCH. Santiago’s painting features a Native American on horseback as the night is beginning to fall. It is expected to sell between $2,000 and $4,000. Namingha’s PUEBLO TRIPTYCH is three panels of different pueblo homes at varying times of day. The standout of the Hopi-Tewa artist’s image, which is set at $3,000 to $5,000, is the dual simplicity and harmony of the lines and colors.

The auction also includes classic Navajo rugs, sculptures and works by Ken Carlson, David Nordahl, Agnes Tait, Lon Megargee and Fran Larsen. —Rochelle Belsito

