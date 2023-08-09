The Roundup | American Impressionist Society’s 24th annual Juried Exhibition

Artists and collectors gathered in the Brandywine Valley for the opening week of the American Impressionist Society’s 24th National Exhibition.

The American Impressionist Society enjoyed a slate of events in the picturesque Brandywine Valley from August 1 to 5 as part of the kickoff to its 24th annual National Exhibition. The exhibition, which includes more than 160 impressionistic paintings, is on view at Somerville Manning Gallery in Greenville, Delaware, through September 2. Quang Ho served as the judge for the awards and also led a dynamic workshop on August 1 at the Winterthur Museum.

“Spending a week in the Brandywine Valley provided our artists special access to significant and breathtaking properties including Winterthur, Hagley Museum and the Brandywine Museum of Art,” says Liz Ahrens, AIS Executive Director. “We arranged for private tours and painting locations not normally available to the public, so our artists connected with each other while surrounded by history, art and gardens.”

On August 3 the opening reception and awards ceremony took place at the host gallery with light appetizers and refreshments. During his announcement of the winners, Ho shared his insights to each of the pieces he selected and particularly focused on the artist’s intention. He explained, “After I see you have mastered technical skills, I look for intention and purpose in the painting.”

Earning the top honor of the event, the Best of Show, was Brian Astle for his still life ECLIPSE. Rounding out the top three prizes, in second was Jonathan McPhillips’ seascape HOW WE ROLL and in third Ashley Glazier’s all-white still life BREAKFAST SERVICE. In awards by medium, Kami Mendlik received the William Schultz Memorial Award in Oils for the painting QUIET BEAUTY ON THE MARSH; the Award of Excellence for Pastel was given to Susan Kuznitsky for GARDEN GATE; and Ted Nuttall earned the Award of Excellence for Watermedia with his piece SENTIENT.

Southwest Art provided two awards during the event. The Master Award of Excellence went to C.W. Mundy for his seascape BASS ROCKS, while the Award of Excellence for signature or associate members was bestowed to Shelby Keefe for her the cityscape COMMUTE.

Any unsold artwork from the opening weekend is available for purchase through Somerville Manning Gallery through the close of the show. For additional information on AIS, and a full list of winning artwork, visit their website at americanimpressionistsociety.org.

