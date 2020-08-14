Western Art on the Block

Sponsored by Austin Auction Gallery

Austin Auction Gallery in Austin, TX, is presenting a three-day auction event that begins on Friday, August 28, and wraps up on Sunday, August 30. The auction—which is being conducted exclusively online—covers an unusually wide range of collecting interests. On Friday, featured items include Mexican folk art and Native American jewelry; on Saturday, the offerings span western art, western furnishings, Native American artifacts, and firearms; and on Sunday, the focus shifts to antiques, jewelry, and more.

Collectors who love Native American jewelry won’t want to miss the auction’s first day, when an extensive selection is on the block. Among the jewelry-makers represented are Wilford Begay, Angie Reano Owen, Bernard Dawahoya, Bobby Tewa, Bruce Caesar, Sedalio Fidel Lovato, Mitchell Calabaza, Don and Velma Dewa, David R. Freeland Jr., Jack Bly, and Loren Thomas Begay.

The Dr. Jill Mutschler-Fontenot Collection of Mexican Folk Art offers an exciting collection of Mexican folk art collected throughout the country over a lifetime, including pieces by Tiburcio Soteno Fernandez, Angel Ortiz, Jose Luis Cortez Hernandez, Felipe Linares, David Linares, Daniel Paredes, Puebla, La Candelaria, workshop of Juan Torres Calderon, Josefina Aguilar, Jose Juan Garcia Aguilar, Lorenzo Demetrio Garcia Aguilar, Delfina Cruz Diaz and Ernesto Vasquez Reyes, Alvaro de la Cruz, and more.

Highlights in the western art category include items from the Snaffle Bit Ranch of David H. Dewhurst, the former Lieutenant Governor of Texas. There are several major paintings by Melvin Warren that once hung in the Texas State Capitol. In addition, there are also works by David Sanders, Gary Niblett, Don Crowley, Barbara Garvin, and Lajos Markos. And finally, another highlight is a group of over a dozen watercolor studies by Cowboy Artists of America member Roy Andersen, created as reference material for his oil paintings.

Austin Auction Gallery, a family-owned business, has conducted over 3,000 auctions since its founding in 1983. Its sales offer a wide range of rare, collectible, and unique items, including art, antiques, silver, firearms, jewelry, and more. The gallery is located at 8414 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX 78729. More information is available at 512.258.5479, info@austinauction.com, and www.austinauction.com.