Welcoming Spring | Richard Kochenash

By Allison Malafronte

Richard Kochenash is known for his poetic portrayals of several different subjects, but in his depictions of nature and flowers we see the full expression of his technical aptitude and sensitive spirit. Kochenash’s paintings of peonies in particular—his favorite flower— exhibit a simplicity of form, softness of tone, and subtlety of light that reveal his close study of and connection to this lovely but short-lived flower.

Kochenash paints both en plein air and in his studio. He selects flowers from his cottage-style garden on the property of his Minnesota home—which is filled with mostly spring-blooming flowers, such as peonies, lilacs, and hollyhocks—and also has access to the nearby Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, where he frequently paints on location.

A foundation in classical realism is evident in Kochenash’s style, although he has also incorporated other influences since receiving his formal training at Atelier LeSueur (now The Atelier Studio Program of Fine Art) in Minneapolis. After decades of painting numerous subjects, Kochenash still finds flowers the most difficult to paint. “It has to go beyond just rendering them well,” he says. “Flowers aren’t static, they have a spirited action and life that is constantly changing. You have to get that animation in the painting, or it will look like an artificial flower.”

Kochenash has adjusted his approach to better capture this dynamic quality. Once he carefully arranges a setup and lighting, he switches gears to a free-flowing, fast-paced painting process. “I work as fast as possible,” he says, “using brushes with 2-foot-long handles to quickly mass in big shapes. I also use the Princeton Catalyst silicone wedges and blades, which allow me to create the flat passages and sharp edges I see in the leaves and petals as they flow into beautiful geometries of shape.” To learn more, visit www.rkochenash.com.

This article is part of the Welcoming Spring: Floral Paintings to Collect portfolio.