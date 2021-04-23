Welcoming Spring | Nancy Balmert

By Allison Malafronte

In 2017, Nancy Balmert’s goal of becoming a professional painter was realized when she joined her first gallery in Scottsdale, AZ, followed shortly by additional gallery representation in Chelsea, NY. Although Balmert always had an interest in art, in a sense, painting chose her. After having a near-death experience as a young woman and losing much of her memory, Balmert asked her doctor how she could improve her cognitive functions. The doctor suggested learning something new. Balmert instinctually decided on painting, and from the moment she picked up a brush, she knew she was on the right path.

The subject of florals came naturally to Balmert, as did learning. She credits Texas artist Dalhart Windberg, with whom she studied for more than a decade, with teaching her much of what she knows today. During those years and the ones that followed, Balmert’s days were spent growing stronger through art by covering miles of canvas while falling in love with a profusion of flowers.

What makes Balmert’s colorful, sharply focused florals distinct from others? According to the artist, it’s partly her handling of edges. “That’s usually what jurors mention about my work at award ceremonies,” she says. “Creating soft edges on each petal so the eye flows from one shape to the next is time-intensive and requires specific techniques. I have always admired this quality in old masters’ work, and I think it’s well worth the effort.”

In the past several years, Balmert has picked up additional representation and multiple awards while exhibiting her paintings internationally. More important, she’s able to spend every day following her calling and sharing the beauty she creates with others. “Flowers are just so vibrant and graceful,” the artist enthuses. “It seems like they’re filled with love. I want to capture their movement and life and show others just how lovely each one is.” To learn more, visit www.nancybalmert.com.

This article is part of the Welcoming Spring: Floral Paintings to Collect portfolio.