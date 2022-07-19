The Art of Wildlife: Wildlife Paintings to Collect

By Beth Williams

Depicting nature’s beauty—particularly its wild beasts and birds—has long been an important way to convey a message, tell a story, and connect with and interpret the world around us. Throughout time, wildlife and animal artists have captured everything from the smallest of insects to the largest of mammals in a variety of styles, from the most rudimentary to the hyperrealistic. Fierce and furred, winsome and winged, surreptitious and scaled … there’s no shortage of subjects in the animal kingdom to portray.

A trio of award-winning contemporary painters—Christina Dunzinger, Ann Goble, and Cindy Sorley-Keichinger—share their own sublimely creative interpretations of creatures both great and small in this special wildlife portfolio.

Click on the links below to learn more about each artist.